The press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov spoke about the US decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles for strikes on the territory of Russia. He called it "a provocation and inciting of tension".
- The Kremlin's reaction to the US allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles is downright ominous.
- The US president's decision to use long-range missiles is a reaction to North Korea's entry into the war on the side of the Russian Federation.
- France and Britain also allowed Ukraine to use long-range missiles to attack Russia.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, is equipping the Ukrainian Defense Forces with long-range weapons as part of the Victory Plan.
- The plan to strengthen Ukraine includes strategic actions to protect the territory from enemy interventions.
The Kremlin was frightened by the US decision to strike the Russian Federation with ATACMS missiles
What is known about the decisions of Biden, Macron and Starmer
On the evening of November 17, The New York Times announced that the current US President, Joe Biden, for the first time allowed the Defense Forces of Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep into Russia.
According to insiders, the armed forces will primarily use these weapons against Russian and North Korean troops to protect Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that Biden's decision is actually a reaction to North Korea's entry into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.
Later, Le Figaro reported that France and Great Britain, following the Statute, allowed Ukraine to use their long-range SCALP and Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on Russian territory.
Subsequently, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, confirmed the strengthening of Ukraine
The President drew attention to the fact that the Plan for Strengthening Ukraine is the Victory Plan, which he recently presented to partners.
It is important to understand that one of its key points is long-range for the Defense Forces.
