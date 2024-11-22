How many "Kedr" ICBMs can be in service with the Russian army — the answer of the DIU

Russia may have up to ten units of the new Khedr (Oreshnik) ballistic missile, which it used to hit the Dnieper as part of its test. This was announced by the deputy head of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, on the sidelines of the expert discussion "Genocidal practices of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: from the Holodomor to the Russian-Ukrainian war."

The DIU counted the number of Russian "Kedr" ICBMs

If it is research and combat use, then there will be at least ten missiles. In order to launch a rocket into mass production, a minimum of ten tests must be conducted. We saw this on the sea-based Bulava, when half of the launches were successful and half were unsuccessful.

According to Skibitskyi, at the place of arrival of the ballistic missile, its fragments and fragments of telemetry, which is used to record all parameters of the missile's flight and all its systems, were found.

Russia, using the war, conducted a test study of a new missile complex in combat conditions. This is research and combat use. Vadim Skibitskyi Deputy head of GUR

Skibitsky said that in 2018-2019, the Russian Federation started a new research and development project called "Kedr RV". This work was aimed at the development of a missile complex to replace the RS 24 "Yars" — a missile that was still in service with the Soviet Union and is currently on combat duty in the Russian Federation.

The first test of this rocket was carried out in June 2021 from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

The development of the Khedr missile complex was carried out on the basis of the Rubezh missile complex, however, according to Skibitskyi, "something went wrong" with the Russians, and in 2017 they stopped this development. Instead, the Russian Federation opened a new research and development project, which it called "Oreshnik".

This is, in fact, a component of "Kedr", because "Kedr" envisaged the creation of a new missile to replace "Yars", both mine-based and mobile-based. And our assessment is that the work of "Oreshnik" involved the creation of a mobile port that would not be tied to the mine. Share

According to the Oreshnik work, it (the program — ed.) was supposed to be completed in October 2024. Thus, the launch of a missile within the framework of the "Oreshnik" program means that we clearly understand that it is "Kedr", — said Skibitskyi, assuming that the Yars missile has been improved for medium-range use.

They conducted tests in October 2023 at Kapustina Yar, they conducted tests in June 2024, and already according to the results we have a research and combat test on our territory.

Skibitsky clarified that the new Russian ballistic missile has six blocks, which allows it to "cover" all of Europe.

ICBM "Rubezh"

How Putin commented on the ICBM strike on the Dnipro

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation hit the territory of Ukraine on November 21 with the Oreshnik ballistic missile, this was its test.

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, made such a statement during an address to Russians.

According to Putin, Russia allegedly launched a combined attack on a defense facility in Ukraine in response to strikes by American and British weapons against the Russian Federation.

Russia's latest medium-range missile system was tested in combat conditions. In this case, with non-nuclear equipment of the rocket. Share

Against this background, the USA stated that the increase in terror on the part of the Russian Federation will not be able to stop the support of Ukraine by its allies.