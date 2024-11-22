How many "Kedr" ICBMs can be in service with the Russian army — the answer of the DIU

Russia may have up to ten units of the new Khedr (Oreshnik) ballistic missile, which it used to hit the Dnieper as part of its test. This was announced by the deputy head of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, on the sidelines of the expert discussion "Genocidal practices of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: from the Holodomor to the Russian-Ukrainian war."
Points of attention
- The Russian army may have up to ten units of the new Kedr ballistic missile, which has the capability to cover all of Europe with its six-block structure.
- The development of Kedr was based on the Rubyezh missile complex, aiming to replace the RS 24 'Yars' missile.
- The test conducted on the Dnieper river was part of the research and combat use of the Oreshnik missile, a component of the Kedr program.
- In order to proceed with mass production, a minimum of ten tests must be conducted, as seen with past missile development projects.
- Vladimir Putin claimed that the test of the Oreshnik ballistic missile in Ukraine was in response to strikes by American and British weapons against Russia, signaling increased tensions.
The DIU counted the number of Russian "Kedr" ICBMs
If it is research and combat use, then there will be at least ten missiles. In order to launch a rocket into mass production, a minimum of ten tests must be conducted. We saw this on the sea-based Bulava, when half of the launches were successful and half were unsuccessful.
According to Skibitskyi, at the place of arrival of the ballistic missile, its fragments and fragments of telemetry, which is used to record all parameters of the missile's flight and all its systems, were found.
Skibitsky said that in 2018-2019, the Russian Federation started a new research and development project called "Kedr RV". This work was aimed at the development of a missile complex to replace the RS 24 "Yars" — a missile that was still in service with the Soviet Union and is currently on combat duty in the Russian Federation.
The first test of this rocket was carried out in June 2021 from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.
The development of the Khedr missile complex was carried out on the basis of the Rubezh missile complex, however, according to Skibitskyi, "something went wrong" with the Russians, and in 2017 they stopped this development. Instead, the Russian Federation opened a new research and development project, which it called "Oreshnik".
According to the Oreshnik work, it (the program — ed.) was supposed to be completed in October 2024. Thus, the launch of a missile within the framework of the "Oreshnik" program means that we clearly understand that it is "Kedr", — said Skibitskyi, assuming that the Yars missile has been improved for medium-range use.
They conducted tests in October 2023 at Kapustina Yar, they conducted tests in June 2024, and already according to the results we have a research and combat test on our territory.
Skibitsky clarified that the new Russian ballistic missile has six blocks, which allows it to "cover" all of Europe.
How Putin commented on the ICBM strike on the Dnipro
The aggressor country of the Russian Federation hit the territory of Ukraine on November 21 with the Oreshnik ballistic missile, this was its test.
The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, made such a statement during an address to Russians.
According to Putin, Russia allegedly launched a combined attack on a defense facility in Ukraine in response to strikes by American and British weapons against the Russian Federation.
Against this background, the USA stated that the increase in terror on the part of the Russian Federation will not be able to stop the support of Ukraine by its allies.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-