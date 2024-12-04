Aid to Ukraine from the USA. Congress Speaker Johnson made an alarming statement

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he does not plan to bring the issue of additional aid to Ukraine to a vote in Congress.
Johnson made a disturbing statement about aid to Ukraine
Answering a question from Voice of America journalist Ekaterina Lisunova, Johnson said:
He also believes that the election of Donald Trump is already "changing the dynamics of the Russian war against Ukraine":
We see this already happening.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden appealed to Congress for additional funding for Ukraine for 2025 in the amount of 24 billion dollars.
The chairman of the Democratic faction in the House of Representatives, Congressman Pete Aguilar, commented on this statement
Aguilar emphasized that the Democrats plan to continue "supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression."
Ukraine can receive additional assistance from the United States
US President Joe Biden asked Congress to allocate an additional $24 billion to strengthen military support for Ukraine. However, some Republicans have already criticized this idea of Biden.
The White House Office of Management and Budget proposed to include this financial assistance in a package of measures aimed at avoiding a funding freeze during the work of the next presidential administration.
Of the total amount of $24 billion, $8 billion is planned to be used to finance contracts with American companies for the supply of arms to Ukraine. Another 16 billion dollars is earmarked for replenishing the stocks of the American military arsenal.
However, Biden's initiative faced criticism from some Republicans.
