According to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, he intends to discuss with the team of American leader Joe Biden the points of discussion regarding the protection of Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Mike Johnson will push for more rights for Ukraine amid the war

The speaker of the House of Representatives noted that the current partial permits for Ukrainian soldiers to use US weapons from the Biden administration are not enough.

That is why he is determined to raise this issue during the planned negotiations with the administration of the White House.

According to Mike Johnson, the American authorities have no right to engage in micro-management of military efforts in Ukraine.

I think we need to give them the weapons they need to defend themselves and fight back against Russia. I'm afraid I must disagree with the president [Joe Biden — ed.] on this. I've said it before, and I will repeat it again. We will have conversations with the White House about this. Mike Johnson Speaker of the House of Representatives

What is essential to understand is that Mike Johnson, who previously refused to submit a draft law on aid to Ukraine, radically changed his position only after he got acquainted with intelligence data and testimony about the crimes of the Russian Federation.

Democrats also demand that Biden not interfere with Ukraine

On June 5, it became officially known that the leaders of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives were calling on the US President to finally cancel all restrictions on Ukraine's use of US weapons against Russia.

Democratic congressman Ted Liu immediately voiced his opinion on this matter.

According to the politician, he supported the bipartisan letter on this issue sent by the intelligence committee to the Biden team.