Zelenskyy to meet several times with Biden: details

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have the opportunity to discuss important issues related to the defence of Ukraine with his American counterpart Joe Biden this week in France, and next week in Italy. In addition, it is possible that the US president will still come to the Ukrainian Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, where their third meeting will take place.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy plans several meetings with Biden in different countries to discuss cooperation and support for Ukraine.
- Important issues regarding the defense of Ukraine will be discussed at the summits in France and Italy in the context of the escalation of tension in the East.
- Kyiv's support can be strengthened thanks to joint agreements and initiatives between Zelenskyy and Biden.
- Ukraine is also counting on support from France in the form of a possible dispatch of military instructors, despite Russia's opposition.
- The planned meetings will determine further prospects for cooperation between Ukraine, the USA and the European Union in the context of geopolitical turbulence.
Zelenskyy and Biden do not lose contact
All the details of the planned meetings were told to journalists by Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the US president, on board the plane that left for France.
According to him, in Normandy, the head of the White House will have the opportunity to meet with President Zelenskyy and discuss with him the state of affairs in Ukraine, as well as how official Washington can strengthen support for Kyiv.
As mentioned earlier, on June 4, the head of the White House has already flown to France, where he will be one of the participants in commemorative events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.
Zelenskyy will also meet with Macron
Already on June 6, the French leader Emmanuel Macron will receive at the Elysee Palace the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will visit on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of the Allies landing in Normandy.
As mentioned earlier, the head of the republic announced the visit of his Ukrainian colleague last week, but official Kyiv has not yet confirmed it.
Against this background, it is important to mention that Emmanuel Macron's team is currently considering the possibility of sending military instructors to Ukraine, despite concerns from some allies and criticism from Russia.
