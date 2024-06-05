Zelenskyy to meet several times with Biden: details

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have the opportunity to discuss important issues related to the defence of Ukraine with his American counterpart Joe Biden this week in France, and next week in Italy. In addition, it is possible that the US president will still come to the Ukrainian Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, where their third meeting will take place.

Zelenskyy and Biden do not lose contact

All the details of the planned meetings were told to journalists by Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the US president, on board the plane that left for France.

According to him, in Normandy, the head of the White House will have the opportunity to meet with President Zelenskyy and discuss with him the state of affairs in Ukraine, as well as how official Washington can strengthen support for Kyiv.

In a few days, he (Joe Biden — editor) will also have the opportunity to meet again with President Zelenskyy within the framework of the Group of Seven summit in Italy. Jake Sullivan National Security Adviser to the US President

As mentioned earlier, on June 4, the head of the White House has already flown to France, where he will be one of the participants in commemorative events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

Zelenskyy will also meet with Macron

Already on June 6, the French leader Emmanuel Macron will receive at the Elysee Palace the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will visit on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of the Allies landing in Normandy.

As mentioned earlier, the head of the republic announced the visit of his Ukrainian colleague last week, but official Kyiv has not yet confirmed it.

I will have the opportunity when President Zelenskyy goes to France next week for events on the occasion of the Allied landings in Normandy, to receive him and then talk very specifically to announce what we are going to do (to support Ukraine. — Ed.) Emmanuel Macron President of France

Against this background, it is important to mention that Emmanuel Macron's team is currently considering the possibility of sending military instructors to Ukraine, despite concerns from some allies and criticism from Russia.