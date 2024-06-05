Biden opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO: details

According to American leader Joe Biden, peace in Ukraine means guaranteeing that Russia will never be able to occupy Ukraine. The US president also assured that membership in NATO is not a prerequisite for this.
Points of attention
- The main goal of Joe Biden is to prevent the occupation of Ukraine by Russia and ensure peace on the continent.
- Ukraine's membership in NATO is not a priority for the United States, but support in the form of arms supplies is quite real.
- Biden pointed to corruption as one of the obstacles on Ukraine's path to NATO, but called on Western countries to support the Armed Forces in the fight against Russian aggression.
- The US president warns of the negative consequences of Russia's victory in Ukraine for the entire region and emphasizes the importance of international support for Ukrainian sovereignty.
- Refusing to support Ukraine could lead to instability and threats to countries along Russia's border, which is unacceptable for the US.
Biden does not yet see Ukraine in NATO
Journalists asked the head of the White House how he currently envisions peace in Ukraine after the final defeat of the Russian army.
According to him, it is primarily about the fact that official Washington wants to have the same relations with Kyiv as with its other allies, for example, to supply weapons so that they can defend themselves in the future.
Biden explained why Ukraine is not yet ready to become part of the Alliance
The head of the White House recalled the times when he visited Ukraine in the positions of senator and vice president.
Despite this obstacle, which still blocks the movement of Ukraine into NATO, Joe Biden called on Western leaders to do everything possible so that the Armed Forces could defeat the Russian invaders and protect the country's independence.
As Joe Biden noted, a possible Russian victory in Ukraine would mean instability for all states along the border of Russia, the Balkans, and Belarus.
The White House chief once again rejected the thesis that the Alliance was on a slippery path to war with Russia by sending aid to Kyiv.
