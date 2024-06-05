Biden opposes Ukraine's membership in NATO: details

According to American leader Joe Biden, peace in Ukraine means guaranteeing that Russia will never be able to occupy Ukraine. The US president also assured that membership in NATO is not a prerequisite for this.

Biden does not yet see Ukraine in NATO

Journalists asked the head of the White House how he currently envisions peace in Ukraine after the final defeat of the Russian army.

Peace looks like a guarantee that Russia will never occupy Ukraine. This is what peace looks like. And it does not mean NATO, (that) they are part of NATO. Joe Biden US President

According to him, it is primarily about the fact that official Washington wants to have the same relations with Kyiv as with its other allies, for example, to supply weapons so that they can defend themselves in the future.

But ... I was the one who said that I was not ready to support the NATOization of Ukraine, admitted the American leader. Share

Biden explained why Ukraine is not yet ready to become part of the Alliance

The head of the White House recalled the times when he visited Ukraine in the positions of senator and vice president.

There was considerable corruption. It was a circumstance that really aggravated everything, the US president emphasised. Share

Despite this obstacle, which still blocks the movement of Ukraine into NATO, Joe Biden called on Western leaders to do everything possible so that the Armed Forces could defeat the Russian invaders and protect the country's independence.

As Joe Biden noted, a possible Russian victory in Ukraine would mean instability for all states along the border of Russia, the Balkans, and Belarus.

The White House chief once again rejected the thesis that the Alliance was on a slippery path to war with Russia by sending aid to Kyiv.