US President Joe Biden promised unwavering support to Ukraine in the fight against the Russian occupation army and Kremlin tyrant Vladimir Putin.

Biden noted that the US Army will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine, but Washington will continue to provide Kyiv with strong military, financial and political support.

There are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine and I'm determined to keep it that way. But we are standing strong with Ukraine and we will stand with them. But we stand firmly with Ukraine and will stand by them when they stand against a man I have known well for many years, a cruel tyrant. We cannot leave Ukraine and we will not leave it. Right now, American soldiers are supporting brave Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. Our soldiers work around the clock to ensure the movement of ammunition and equipment by land, sea and air, emphasised the White House chief. Share

At the same time, the American leader noted that support for Ukraine is not limited exclusively to the supply of weapons.

In particular, according to him, the American military conducts training of Ukrainian defenders, including the use of HIMARS, Patriot and Abrams tanks.

Ukrainian military personnel in the USA are receiving skills in tactical combat assistance to the wounded.

At the same time, Biden recalled that he warned Putin, who was convinced of NATO's collapse.

I told him in Switzerland: "You want the "Finlandisation" of Ukraine. You will get the "NATOsation" of Europe," the American leader emphasised. Share

Putin overestimates Russia's stability

Finnish political scientist Joni Askola noted that the current goal of the Ukrainian military is to minimise its losses and increase the losses of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

In his opinion, the Ukrainian military should not proceed to large-scale counteroffensive operations or return all territories occupied by the Russian army to achieve success.

Askola is convinced that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin overestimates the stability of the Russian Federation and underestimates the capabilities of Ukraine.