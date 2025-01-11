Former British leader Boris Johnson has publicly lashed out at Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Johnson calls Putin's actions archaic and barbaric, reminding him of the independence of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine.
- Britain may send troops to Ukraine if the US cuts military aid, as this could affect European security.
Johnson publicly addressed Putin
The British politician draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation continues to do everything possible to resurrect the Russian empire.
However, the main problem is that Putin has forgotten: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine are no longer part of this empire.
As Boris Johnson noted, what the Russian dictator continues to do is archaic and barbaric.
Interestingly, the journalist laughed when he heard that Boris Johnson again could not contain his emotions when talking about Putin.
Britain may send troops to Ukraine
The former British leader believes that his country may indeed deploy its troops in Ukraine if the new US President Donald Trump cuts military aid to Kyiv.
He also predicted that such a development would force Britain to directly deploy troops.
