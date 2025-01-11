"F*cking idiot!" Johnson harshly put Putin in his place

Former British leader Boris Johnson has publicly lashed out at Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Johnson publicly addressed Putin

The British politician draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation continues to do everything possible to resurrect the Russian empire.

However, the main problem is that Putin has forgotten: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine are no longer part of this empire.

As Boris Johnson noted, what the Russian dictator continues to do is archaic and barbaric.

He needs to understand that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania — none of these countries are part of the Russian empire anymore, and the same goes for Ukraine. It’s over. It’s over. There’s no empire anymore, Vladimir, you f*cking idiot! I’m sorry, but that’s how it is. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

Interestingly, the journalist laughed when he heard that Boris Johnson again could not contain his emotions when talking about Putin.

Britain may send troops to Ukraine

The former British leader believes that his country may indeed deploy its troops in Ukraine if the new US President Donald Trump cuts military aid to Kyiv.

I say this to people who are watching and thinking, why are we supporting the Ukrainians? Because otherwise our collective security will be truly degraded by the resurgence of Russia, which threatens different parts of Europe. Share

He also predicted that such a development would force Britain to directly deploy troops.