"F*cking idiot!" Johnson harshly put Putin in his place
Category
Politics
Publication date

"F*cking idiot!" Johnson harshly put Putin in his place

Johnson publicly addressed Putin
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

Former British leader Boris Johnson has publicly lashed out at Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Johnson calls Putin's actions archaic and barbaric, reminding him of the independence of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine.
  • Britain may send troops to Ukraine if the US cuts military aid, as this could affect European security.

Johnson publicly addressed Putin

The British politician draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation continues to do everything possible to resurrect the Russian empire.

However, the main problem is that Putin has forgotten: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Ukraine are no longer part of this empire.

As Boris Johnson noted, what the Russian dictator continues to do is archaic and barbaric.

He needs to understand that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania — none of these countries are part of the Russian empire anymore, and the same goes for Ukraine. It’s over. It’s over. There’s no empire anymore, Vladimir, you f*cking idiot! I’m sorry, but that’s how it is.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

Interestingly, the journalist laughed when he heard that Boris Johnson again could not contain his emotions when talking about Putin.

Britain may send troops to Ukraine

The former British leader believes that his country may indeed deploy its troops in Ukraine if the new US President Donald Trump cuts military aid to Kyiv.

I say this to people who are watching and thinking, why are we supporting the Ukrainians? Because otherwise our collective security will be truly degraded by the resurgence of Russia, which threatens different parts of Europe.

He also predicted that such a development would force Britain to directly deploy troops.

"Then we will have to pay for sending British troops to defend Ukraine," the former British leader warned.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin wants to meet with Trump, but there's a caveat
Putin is not against meeting with Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army may launch another large-scale offensive
The Russian army may launch another large-scale offensive
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean soldiers — photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy spoke about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?