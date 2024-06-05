US Democrats urge Biden to lift all restrictions for Ukraine to use American weapons to strike Russia

Members of the Democratic Party of American leader Joe Biden demand that he finally cancel absolutely all restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons against Russia.

Democrats want Ukraine to be able to defend itself against Russian aggression effectively

Democratic congressman Ted Liu was one of the first to make a statement on this matter.

He cherishes the hope that the White House will finally dare to remove all restrictions so that Ukrainian soldiers will be able to move on to full-fledged defense of their country's territories.

In addition, the politician added that he already supported the bipartisan letter sent to the Biden team by the Intelligence Committee on this very issue.

We see how Ukraine is beginning to make better use of these weapons, especially in Crimea, Ted Liu emphasised. Share

The politician drew attention to the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces actively use long-range missiles to destroy enemy equipment and manpower, and not to strike civilians, as is done by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

And we see their very effective use in Crimea. And I know that the administration of the US president allowed them to use them to fight back in Kharkiv, — added the Democrat. Share

Biden's team is already in talks on this matter

As Pete Aguilar, the leader of the Democratic faction in the House of Representatives, told reporters, the White House and the National Security Council are already actively working with official Kyiv to resolve this issue.

The administration of the US president really wants to provide Ukraine with all the important tools, resources and powers necessary to wage war and win it.