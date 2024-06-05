US Democrats urge Biden to lift all restrictions for Ukraine to use American weapons to strike Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

US Democrats urge Biden to lift all restrictions for Ukraine to use American weapons to strike Russia

Biden
Читати українською
Source:  Voice of America

Members of the Democratic Party of American leader Joe Biden demand that he finally cancel absolutely all restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons against Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Democratic Party demands the lifting of restrictions on the use of American weapons by Ukraine against Russia.
  • Democrats are hoping that the White House will provide Ukraine with the necessary tools to wage and win the war.
  • The Ukrainian military uses long-range missiles to protect territories from aggression and proves their effectiveness in Crimea.
  • Biden's team is already negotiating with the Ukrainian side to resolve the issue of weapons.

Democrats want Ukraine to be able to defend itself against Russian aggression effectively

Democratic congressman Ted Liu was one of the first to make a statement on this matter.

He cherishes the hope that the White House will finally dare to remove all restrictions so that Ukrainian soldiers will be able to move on to full-fledged defense of their country's territories.

In addition, the politician added that he already supported the bipartisan letter sent to the Biden team by the Intelligence Committee on this very issue.

We see how Ukraine is beginning to make better use of these weapons, especially in Crimea, Ted Liu emphasised.

The politician drew attention to the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces actively use long-range missiles to destroy enemy equipment and manpower, and not to strike civilians, as is done by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

And we see their very effective use in Crimea. And I know that the administration of the US president allowed them to use them to fight back in Kharkiv, — added the Democrat.

Biden's team is already in talks on this matter

As Pete Aguilar, the leader of the Democratic faction in the House of Representatives, told reporters, the White House and the National Security Council are already actively working with official Kyiv to resolve this issue.

The administration of the US president really wants to provide Ukraine with all the important tools, resources and powers necessary to wage war and win it.

I believe that these conversations are happening and that the Biden administration is taking the lead. I also believe that if there are additional powers that Ukraine needs, they should work with the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Pete Aguilar emphasised.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US warns about Putin's plans for Kharkiv region
Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US prepares to announce new military aid package to Ukraine
The White House
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?