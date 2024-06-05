Members of the Democratic Party of American leader Joe Biden demand that he finally cancel absolutely all restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons against Russia.
Points of attention
- The Democratic Party demands the lifting of restrictions on the use of American weapons by Ukraine against Russia.
- Democrats are hoping that the White House will provide Ukraine with the necessary tools to wage and win the war.
- The Ukrainian military uses long-range missiles to protect territories from aggression and proves their effectiveness in Crimea.
- Biden's team is already negotiating with the Ukrainian side to resolve the issue of weapons.
Democrats want Ukraine to be able to defend itself against Russian aggression effectively
Democratic congressman Ted Liu was one of the first to make a statement on this matter.
He cherishes the hope that the White House will finally dare to remove all restrictions so that Ukrainian soldiers will be able to move on to full-fledged defense of their country's territories.
In addition, the politician added that he already supported the bipartisan letter sent to the Biden team by the Intelligence Committee on this very issue.
The politician drew attention to the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces actively use long-range missiles to destroy enemy equipment and manpower, and not to strike civilians, as is done by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Biden's team is already in talks on this matter
As Pete Aguilar, the leader of the Democratic faction in the House of Representatives, told reporters, the White House and the National Security Council are already actively working with official Kyiv to resolve this issue.
The administration of the US president really wants to provide Ukraine with all the important tools, resources and powers necessary to wage war and win it.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-