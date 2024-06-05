US prepares to announce new military aid package to Ukraine

Official Washington will soon announce a new large-scale military aid package for Ukraine.

AFU is increasingly actively stockpiling weapons for a new offensive

The US President's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, made an official statement.

According to him, the White House will announce a new batch of aid to Kyiv in the next few weeks.

In the coming weeks, you can expect an announcement about the further supply of important capabilities to Ukraine. Jake Sullivan National Security Adviser to the US President

A representative of Joe Biden's team also noted that Ukraine was in a bad situation due to delays in American aid.

However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers now have all the opportunities and resources to "strengthen the defence lines" in critical places.

Moreover, as is known, Ukrainian defenders are successfully blocking the offensive of the occupying forces north of Kharkiv.

According to Jake Sullivan, the weapons that the Armed Forces regularly began to receive on such a scale and in such quantities over the past few days and weeks affected the situation at the front.

The White House is counting on the fact that the Ukrainian soldiers will be able not only to hold the defense, but also to launch a counteroffensive, because they have the opportunity to accumulate the necessary resources for this.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 5:

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.05.24 approximately amounted to: