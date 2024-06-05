According to the Financial Times, Ukraine has every chance to receive a $50 billion loan from the United States, which will be repaid with profits from frozen Russian assets. However, for this, the European Union must extend the sanctions against Moscow for an indefinite period — this is currently Washington's only demand.

New large-scale US aid to Ukraine depends on the EU's decision

The White House is actively pushing for official Brussels to extend sanctions against Russian state assets, which expire every six months, until the end of the war.

As the journalists managed to find out, official Washington does not want to be the only one responsible for payments on loans granted to Ukraine.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that any changes in the EU sanctions regime require the approval of all leaders, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who blocks most important decisions against the Russian Federation.

US officials hope to reach an agreement before the start of the G7 summit in Italy next week.

During this meeting, they will discuss the mechanism for financing with the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, which will probably become the central element of Ukraine's support.

The states want to give Ukraine a loan, most likely along with other members of the Group of Seven, roughly equal to the estimated "surplus profits" from hundreds of billions of dollars of frozen Russian assets.

According to insiders, it is about 50 billion dollars.

Ukrainian allies are discussing options for using Russia's frozen for Ukraine

Brent Neiman, assistant to the head of the US Treasury Department for International Finance, recently stated this.

Ukraine's G7 partners are making efforts to consider all possible ways by which frozen Russian assets can be used to support Ukraine, he emphasised. Share

Brent Neiman also drew attention to the fact that recently the members of the European Union plan to use the income from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine.