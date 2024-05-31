US warns about Putin's plans for Kharkiv region

The Russian army, under orders from dictator Vladimir Putin, is actively preparing for the second phase of the offensive in the Kharkiv region and is already moving reinforcements.

Russians do not give up their intention to seize Kharkiv region

Analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War came to this conclusion.

They draw attention to the fact that reinforcements for the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region are proof that they are actively seeking the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from critical areas of the front line in the east of Ukraine and creating a "buffer zone" in the north of the Kharkiv region.

In this way, the Russians want to start the second phase of their offensive in the Kharkiv Region.

On May 30, it became officially known that the Russian army is transferring units, additional regiments and brigades from other areas of the front line and from training grounds to Strilecha-Lyptsi (north of Kharkiv) and Vovchansk (northeast of Kharkiv).

As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi recently stated, the Russian occupiers currently do not have enough forces in the north of the region to conduct a full-scale offensive and break through Ukrainian defences.

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast — latest details

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the Russian army is currently rapidly transferring reserves to the Liptsi and Vovchansk directions.

The enemy is doing this in order to attract and consolidate as many Ukrainian forces as possible in the north of the Kharkiv region and to maintain the current pace of offensive actions on the indicated section of the front.

Syniehubov also draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have not yet concentrated a "strike group" near the Zolochiv community of the Kharkiv region (northwest of Kharkiv).