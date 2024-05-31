Ukraine's army creates software to protect its drones from Russian jamming

The Ukrainian military found a way to counteract the jamming of its own UAVs by the EW of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about AFU's protection of drones from Russian jamming?

According to the publication, Ukrainian special forces have developed the Eagle Eyes software package to protect drones from the influence of EW of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that this software allows the Ukrainian military's drones to focus exclusively on machine vision.

Using artificial intelligence algorithms, the program compares real-time video images of the terrain with an on-board map stitched together from photos and videos previously collected by reconnaissance aircraft, the publication notes. Share

This allows the drones to continue to perform combat missions even in the conditions of jamming by enemy EW.

How AFU drones are now able to operate with the new software package

The Eagle Eyes software package can detect ground targets, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, rocket launchers and helicopters.

The drone can release bombs or go into a pike without the operator's command.

Journalists of the publication, referring to the Ukrainian military, point out that Eagle Eyes are aimed primarily at defeating enemy electronic warfare systems, and modernization will allow it to be directed at the S-400 air defence system.

Today Eagle Eyes is cheap enough for kamikaze drones and is in wide use, says Valeriy Borovyk, commander of a White Eagle unit. Share

According to him, the system, which has a range of about 60 kilometres, also directs unmanned aerial vehicles that strike at energy infrastructure in Russia.