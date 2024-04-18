AFU to receive 2,000 Ukrainian-made short-range EW systems

The General Staff has already distributed most of the purchased EW stations and transferred them to the military of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the hottest areas of the front.

Near-range EW systems appeared in the Armed Forces

Two thousand units of short-range radio-electronic warfare, created by Ukrainian developers, will be handed over to the defence forces.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

We are sending two thousand units of short-range EW to the front, created by Ukrainian developers who are participants in the Brave1 cluster. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

According to Fedorov, short-range EW, particularly "trench"” point-protects the military and its positions, armoured vehicles, and evacuation vehicles. It jams Russian FPV drones, drops drones, and reconnaissance drones. These are tens of thousands of saved lives and pieces of equipment.

He also noted that before the full-scale war in Ukraine, short-range anti-aircraft missiles were not developed. Thanks to Brave1's system work, this field began to develop, and today, there are already dozens of technological solutions that the state can buy for the front.

The General Staff has already distributed most of the purchased EW and handed it over to the military at the hottest areas of the front. Next, we will contract new lots. Our strategic task is that every division and every unit of equipment that needs EW protection receives it. And the goal of Brave1 remains to find and support developers to technologically strengthen the military.

Development of the Ukrainian military industry: what is known

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine presented the domestic jet attack drone "Kazhan" E620 — a jet attack drone of the "bomber" class of Ukrainian production. A hexacopter (a six-propeller drone) can drop ammunition or mines on targets multiple times.

The Ministry of Defense also informed that this UAV is capable of carrying various ammunition at an altitude of up to 1,000 m at a speed of up to 72 km per hour and at a distance of up to 12 km. Share

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting regarding our missile program.