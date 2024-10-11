Republicans are sure that after Trump's return to the post of US president, there will be no need to help Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Speaker of the US Congress, Mike Johnson, expressed doubts about the need to continue American support to Ukraine after Trump's return to the presidency.
- Republicans believe that under Trump's leadership, there may be no need to help Ukraine and that he could potentially end the conflict.
- A parliamentary crisis in the USA has caused obstacles in the allocation of financial support and security to Ukraine amidst growing military threats.
- Mike Johnson's reluctance to provide further funding to Ukraine and his belief that President Trump could end the conflict by negotiating with Putin.
- How Johnson's actions blocked military aid to Ukraine, leading to a shortage of weapons and impacting the overall situation in the war.
Johnson does not consider US aid to Ukraine appropriate
Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Mike Johnson, "has no appetite" for the continuation of American support to Ukraine.
According to the Republican, "everyone around the world is tired" of the war in Ukraine and wants "it to be resolved."
How Johnson blocked military aid to Ukraine
A year ago, a parliamentary crisis occurred in the USA due to the inability to pass a budget for the 2024 fiscal year. One of the consequences of this was the change of the speaker of the House of Representatives — the position was given to a close associate of Donald Trump, Mike Johnson.
After that, a months-long epic began, during which Mike Johnson, under various pretexts, refused to submit draft laws on the allocation of military aid to Ukraine to a vote of the deputies of the House of Representatives.
This delay led to a sharp reduction in the supply of weapons to Ukraine. According to many military observers, the months-long shortage of weapons in the Armed Forces at the very time when Russia began receiving millions of shells from North Korea led not only to the loss of Avdiivka, but also had a significant impact on the overall situation in the war.
