Republicans are sure that after Trump's return to the post of US president, there will be no need to help Ukraine.

Johnson does not consider US aid to Ukraine appropriate

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Mike Johnson, "has no appetite" for the continuation of American support to Ukraine.

I have no appetite for further funding of Ukraine, and I hope it is not necessary. If President Trump wins, I believe he can really end this conflict. I really think so. I think he will call Putin and tell him that this is enough. Mike Johnson Speaker of the US House of Representatives

According to the Republican, "everyone around the world is tired" of the war in Ukraine and wants "it to be resolved."

I'm not sure, but I think if Kamala Harris becomes president, I don't think it's going to end, and it's a desperate and dangerous scenario. Share

How Johnson blocked military aid to Ukraine

A year ago, a parliamentary crisis occurred in the USA due to the inability to pass a budget for the 2024 fiscal year. One of the consequences of this was the change of the speaker of the House of Representatives — the position was given to a close associate of Donald Trump, Mike Johnson.

After that, a months-long epic began, during which Mike Johnson, under various pretexts, refused to submit draft laws on the allocation of military aid to Ukraine to a vote of the deputies of the House of Representatives.

This delay led to a sharp reduction in the supply of weapons to Ukraine. According to many military observers, the months-long shortage of weapons in the Armed Forces at the very time when Russia began receiving millions of shells from North Korea led not only to the loss of Avdiivka, but also had a significant impact on the overall situation in the war.