Zelensky met with Speaker Johnson and US senators in Washington

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met in Washington with Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress, and the delegation of the US Senate.

Zelenskyy met with Mike Johnson in Washington

According to the Ukrainian leader, the key topic of the conversation with the speaker of the Republican House of Representatives was the strengthening of Ukrainian-American cooperation.

The president added that they also discussed expectations from the NATO summit and Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms on the way to joining the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance.

Further budgetary support from the US is essential for our country's economic stability. The world must remain a place where freedom and democratic values prevail. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Before that, the head of state met with the delegation of the US Senate, led by the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, and the leader of the Republican Party in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, and senators from both parties.

The president indicated that they discussed the situation on the battlefield and American defence support.

Zelenskyy met with US Senators

He spoke about the strengthening of missile terror by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities. I thank the President of the United States, both houses of Congress and both parties, as well as the American people for supporting Ukraine. Share

Johnson is in favour of lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons to strike deep into Russia

Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Mike Johnson, spoke in favour of lifting restrictions from Ukraine on the use of Western weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.