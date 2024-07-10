Ukraine's partners soon to make final decision on F-16s delivery timing, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that in the near future Ukraine's partners will make a final decision on the terms of the transfer of F-16 fighter jets.
Points of attention
- Shortly, Ukraine's partners will decide on the timing of the transfer of F-16 fighter jets.
- The transfer of F-16 fighters from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine is taking place, and it has been announced that they will fly in Ukrainian skies this summer.
- Zelenskyy also noted the conclusion of new security agreements and support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.
- A known plan is to announce a powerful military aid package for Ukraine in the coming weeks.
- Ten talks will be held in Washington with the countries' leaders on strengthening cooperation and support for Ukraine in security and defence.
What is known about the decision determining the terms of the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine
Also, according to Zelenskyy, two new security agreements will be signed.
In addition, as the head of state informed, at least ten negotiations with the countries' leaders will take place in Washington.
What are they saying in the USA about the F-16 for Ukraine
According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Denmark and the Netherlands have already begun the process of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
He also noted that the partners will announce a powerful military aid package to Ukraine within the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, the White House website published a joint statement by US President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoff and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the supply of F-16s to Ukraine.
