Ukraine's partners soon to make final decision on F-16s delivery timing, Zelenskyy says
Publication date

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that in the near future Ukraine's partners will make a final decision on the terms of the transfer of F-16 fighter jets.

Points of attention

  • Shortly, Ukraine's partners will decide on the timing of the transfer of F-16 fighter jets.
  • The transfer of F-16 fighters from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine is taking place, and it has been announced that they will fly in Ukrainian skies this summer.
  • Zelenskyy also noted the conclusion of new security agreements and support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.
  • A known plan is to announce a powerful military aid package for Ukraine in the coming weeks.
  • Ten talks will be held in Washington with the countries' leaders on strengthening cooperation and support for Ukraine in security and defence.

What is known about the decision determining the terms of the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine

Today we continue our work in Washington, in particular, there will be a decision on the F-16 very soon. We are increasing the number of aircraft available to Ukraine. Yesterday, for Ukraine, we received a decision on 5 more "Patriots" and dozens of other air defence systems, today — a decision on aircraft, — Zelenskyy emphasized.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, two new security agreements will be signed.

There, in the agreements, support for sanctions against Russia, support for our entry into the EU and NATO, support for our defense — our soldiers, all our people, reconstruction. We take all this into account in the security agreements exactly as needed, — explains the head of state.

In addition, as the head of state informed, at least ten negotiations with the countries' leaders will take place in Washington.

I am grateful to our entire team for their activity. Today there will be meetings in the US Congress — both parties, both chambers. We appreciate American support and today we will talk about how to add even more good results to our interaction with America — preferably far-reaching and far-reaching, — the president noted.

What are they saying in the USA about the F-16 for Ukraine

According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Denmark and the Netherlands have already begun the process of transferring F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

I am pleased to announce that as we speak, an F-16 is being transferred from Denmark to the Netherlands. And these planes will fly in Ukrainian skies this summer, Blinken noted.

He also noted that the partners will announce a powerful military aid package to Ukraine within the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, the White House website published a joint statement by US President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoff and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the supply of F-16s to Ukraine.

The governments of Denmark and the Netherlands are in the process of transferring American-made F-16s to Ukraine with the support of the United States. The process of transferring these F-16s is now underway, and Ukraine will begin flying F-16s this summer, the joint statement said.

