Ukraine to receive six F-16 fighter jets during 2024

Norway decided to transfer six F-16 fighters to Ukraine. The delivery of the aircraft will begin this year.

The Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Har Støre, reported about it.

According to him, Ukraine's ability to defend itself against air attacks is crucial for its defence against Russia.

In August 2023, during a visit to Kyiv, Støre announced that Ukraine would receive F-16 fighter jets from Norway. However, the Prime Minister of Norway then did not disclose either their number or the terms of delivery.

What is known about the transfer of F-16 fighter jets by Norway to Ukraine

Norway is ready to hand over 22 American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but not all are in good condition.

It is noted that the USA permitted Norway to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

In addition, the country also plans to transfer to Ukraine:

engines,

auxiliary materials,

simulators,

spare parts,

and other relevant equipment.

It is noted that Ukraine will be able to use at least part of the received aircraft to obtain the necessary spare parts and repair serviceable aircraft.

According to the journalists of the Nettavisen publication, 12 of the aircraft that Norway plans to transfer to Ukraine are operational.

The sale agreement with Draken International does not appear to have been implemented, and the aircraft, which were supposed to be used for training in the US, will instead be used to protect Ukraine's airspace.

Other countries in the aviation coalition, namely Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium, have pledged to transfer significantly more combat aircraft to Ukraine than Norway is currently transferring.

Denmark is donating 19 aircraft, and Belgium recently announced their donation of 30 aircraft.

At the beginning of July, the Netherlands allowed the export of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine.