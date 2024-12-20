NATO will strengthen its presence in Ukraine — when it happens
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

According to NATO's Senior Representative in Ukraine, Patrick Turner, the Alliance has tripled its presence in Ukraine this year and plans to strengthen it in 2025.

Points of attention

  • The Alliance is actively trying to implement the main decisions of the NATO Washington Summit.
  • The European Union may send up to 100,000 troops to Ukraine.
  • It is expected that Brussels may create a coalition of five to eight countries to deploy peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

What is known about NATO's new plans for Ukraine?

Turner draws attention to the fact that the Alliance has been present in Ukraine "in one form or another" for over a quarter of a century.

According to him, these were different forms: Liaison Office, Information and Documentation Center, but now we are talking about a NATO representation.

"This year, NATO's presence here has tripled, and we plan to further strengthen it next year," the Alliance representative in the bloc emphasized.

The senior bloc official added that this is in line with some of the key decisions of the Washington NATO summit, but also reflects decisions made before the summit.

According to him, the key goal is to represent the entire very important agenda between NATO and Ukraine. Against this background, a significant presence of the bloc's forces is extremely important.

The European Union may send up to 100,000 troops to Ukraine

Currently, members of the bloc are discussing the possibility of deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

According to the latest data, the basis of these troops may be France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

Journalists learned that a peacekeeping mission could be created by a coalition of five to eight countries.

Despite this, estimates of the size of these forces vary, as much depends on the specific objectives of the mission.

It is expected that the number of troops could be approximately 40,000. However, taking into account the rotation, which includes preparing units for deployment and their recovery after service, the total number of troops involved could reach 100,000.

