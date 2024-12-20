Russian missile damages St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv — photo

On December 20, another large-scale Russian attack took place on various regions of Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv. As a result of falling missile debris, the St. Nicholas Church, located in the Holosiivskyi district, was damaged.

Russia vandalized the Church of St. Nicholas

According to the press service of the Roman Catholic parish of St. Nicholas, as a result of the insidious Russian missile strike on the capital, the church itself was directly damaged.

Around the church, windows flew out of the towers, and some stained glass windows fell.

In addition, it is noted that the windows on the towers awaiting the return of the crosses have been blown out.

Unfortunately, the buildings near the church suffered even more. It is already known about the deceased, about a dozen wounded. As we can see, nothing stops the enemy! He mercilessly strikes at civilian buildings, at peaceful people, at churches... But we will rebuild the walls, the church will return to its true owner, to its parish. We believe in justice! We believe that the Lord will win!

Parishioners once again reminded us that Ukraine needs victory and a just peace.

The Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris was restored and opened with pomp and ceremony by the powerful of this world, but will the world community remember the Church of St. Nicholas in Kyiv?

What is important to understand is that the temple was in a catastrophic state before this, but, according to believers, God protected it from final destruction by Russian missiles.

I watch with sadness how our church is being ruthlessly destroyed. Today it suffers from Russian missiles. The enemy is plundering what is sacred to us Ukrainians. But I do not lose hope that the parishes will be returned and the church will be restored in Kyiv. We, the faithful, continue our struggle.

Despite recent events and enemy attacks, the festive Christmas Mass on December 24 and 25 will still take place.

As the rector of St. Nicholas Church, Father Pavlo Vyshkovsky, emphasized to OMI, this will be a demonstration of invincibility, because no one and nothing will steal Christmas from Ukrainians.

Recall that after the fire in 2021, St. Nicholas Church was promised to be transferred to the community in accordance with the Memorandum, but as of December 2024, this had not happened.

New details of the Russian attack on Kyiv

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the morning of December 20, the enemy attacked the capital of Ukraine with 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

According to the latest data, the launches were carried out from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of Russia.

As a result of combat work, air defense shot down all five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles that Russian criminals had directed at Kyiv, the report says.

12 victims sought medical help. 6 of them were hospitalized. One person died.