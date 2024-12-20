Russian missile damages St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv — photo

On December 20, another large-scale Russian attack took place on various regions of Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv. As a result of falling missile debris, the St. Nicholas Church, located in the Holosiivskyi district, was damaged.
Points of attention
- The press service of the Roman Catholic parish of St. Nicholas reported on the consequences of the Russian attack.
- In particular, the towers and stained glass windows were damaged. The building near the temple suffered even more damage.
- One civilian is currently known to have died.
Russia vandalized the Church of St. Nicholas
According to the press service of the Roman Catholic parish of St. Nicholas, as a result of the insidious Russian missile strike on the capital, the church itself was directly damaged.
Around the church, windows flew out of the towers, and some stained glass windows fell.
In addition, it is noted that the windows on the towers awaiting the return of the crosses have been blown out.
Parishioners once again reminded us that Ukraine needs victory and a just peace.
What is important to understand is that the temple was in a catastrophic state before this, but, according to believers, God protected it from final destruction by Russian missiles.
Despite recent events and enemy attacks, the festive Christmas Mass on December 24 and 25 will still take place.
As the rector of St. Nicholas Church, Father Pavlo Vyshkovsky, emphasized to OMI, this will be a demonstration of invincibility, because no one and nothing will steal Christmas from Ukrainians.
Recall that after the fire in 2021, St. Nicholas Church was promised to be transferred to the community in accordance with the Memorandum, but as of December 2024, this had not happened.
New details of the Russian attack on Kyiv
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the morning of December 20, the enemy attacked the capital of Ukraine with 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.
According to the latest data, the launches were carried out from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of Russia.
12 victims sought medical help. 6 of them were hospitalized. One person died.
