Air defense forces shot down 5 ballistic missiles during Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 5 ballistic missiles during Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 5 ballistic missiles during Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On December 20, the aggressor country Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces were able to destroy most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down 40 Shahed attack drones.
  • Another 20 enemy drones were lost in the air.
  • In Kyiv, there are reports of dead and wounded.

Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, starting at 19:00 on December 19, the Russian army struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile from the airspace of the Kursk region, and 65 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types from the Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions of the Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:30, the shooting down of 40 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kursk, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions has been confirmed, the report says.

Thanks to the successful countermeasures of Ukrainian soldiers, 20 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Details of the Russian attack on Kyiv

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on the morning of December 20, the enemy attacked the capital of Ukraine with 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

According to the latest data, the launches were carried out from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of Russia.

As a result of combat work, air defense shot down all five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles that Russian criminals had directed at Kyiv, the report says.

In addition, it is noted that the fragments of the downed missiles caused damage and destruction in five districts of the capital — there are deaths and injuries.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked various Ukrainian cities with missiles — there are casualties
State Emergency Service
fire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kyiv with "Daggers" and "Iskanders"
Kyiv City Military Administration
fire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Thousands of people left without electricity in the Kherson region due to shelling by the Russian army
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Consequences of the Russian attack on Kherson

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?