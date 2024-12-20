Air defense forces shot down 5 ballistic missiles during Russian attack on Ukraine

On December 20, the aggressor country Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces were able to destroy most of the enemy targets.

Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, starting at 19:00 on December 19, the Russian army struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile from the airspace of the Kursk region, and 65 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types from the Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions of the Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:30, the shooting down of 40 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kursk, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions has been confirmed, the report says. Share

Thanks to the successful countermeasures of Ukrainian soldiers, 20 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Details of the Russian attack on Kyiv

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on the morning of December 20, the enemy attacked the capital of Ukraine with 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

According to the latest data, the launches were carried out from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of Russia.

As a result of combat work, air defense shot down all five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles that Russian criminals had directed at Kyiv, the report says. Share

In addition, it is noted that the fragments of the downed missiles caused damage and destruction in five districts of the capital — there are deaths and injuries.