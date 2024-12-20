Russia attacked various Ukrainian cities with missiles — there are casualties

On the night of December 20, Russian invaders fired missiles at various regions of Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv, Kherson, and Kryvyi Rih came under new enemy attack, where there were casualties among the civilian population.
Points of attention
- As a result of the attack on Kyiv, fires broke out, and damage to the heating main was reported.
- The attack on Kryvyi Rih on December 19 resulted in damage to a residential building and the injury of 5 civilians, including children and the elderly.
- Kherson came under massive shelling by Russian artillery.
What is known about the consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv?
As reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, fragments of downed Russian missiles fell in 4 districts of the city.
As a result, fires broke out, at least two victims are known, and it is also indicated that the heating main was damaged.
According to the mayor, emergency services are currently working everywhere.
KMVA also reports that 5 cars are on fire in the Holosiivskyi district.
The Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih — important details
On the evening of December 19, the Russians struck a powerful blow to a residential building in Kryvyi Rih.
As stated by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, 5 civilians were injured.
According to him, the enemy hit a two-story building. A teenage girl and a man were pulled from under the rubble. Windows in the 10-story building were also broken.
At around 02:00 it became known that the emergency rescue operation had been completed.
What is known about the situation in Kherson after the Russian attack?
The city has again come under massive Russian artillery fire. The enemy hit residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko.
According to the latest data, a 76-year-old man was seriously injured. He has a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest.
It is also indicated that another 63-year-old man was hospitalized with concussion, mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-