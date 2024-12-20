Russia attacked various Ukrainian cities with missiles — there are casualties

On the night of December 20, Russian invaders fired missiles at various regions of Ukraine. In particular, Kyiv, Kherson, and Kryvyi Rih came under new enemy attack, where there were casualties among the civilian population.

What is known about the consequences of Russia's attack on Kyiv?

As reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, fragments of downed Russian missiles fell in 4 districts of the city.

As a result, fires broke out, at least two victims are known, and it is also indicated that the heating main was damaged.

Photo: facebook.com/MNS.GOV.UA

As a result of the enemy attack, debris fell in the Holosiivskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. There are fires on the roofs of buildings, and cars are also burning. The heating main in the Holosiivskyi district was also damaged. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

According to the mayor, emergency services are currently working everywhere.

KMVA also reports that 5 cars are on fire in the Holosiivskyi district.

Photo: facebook.com/MNS.GOV.UA

The Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih — important details

On the evening of December 19, the Russians struck a powerful blow to a residential building in Kryvyi Rih.

As stated by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, 5 civilians were injured.

Photo: facebook.com/MNS.GOV.UA

According to him, the enemy hit a two-story building. A teenage girl and a man were pulled from under the rubble. Windows in the 10-story building were also broken.

At around 02:00 it became known that the emergency rescue operation had been completed.

There are currently 5 victims — a 15-year-old girl, two men aged 38 and 49, and two women aged 30 and 82. Of these, two people were rescued from the rubble thanks to patrol police and the State Emergency Service. All are of moderate severity, — said Vilkul. Share

Photo: facebook.com/MNS.GOV.UA

What is known about the situation in Kherson after the Russian attack?

The city has again come under massive Russian artillery fire. The enemy hit residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko.

"There is massive shelling of the city of Kherson. There are civilian casualties! Many apartment buildings have been hit," he said. Share

According to the latest data, a 76-year-old man was seriously injured. He has a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest.