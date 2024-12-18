On the hottest Vremiv direction of the front, the Russian army is receiving night vision devices in order to storm the positions of the Defense Forces around the clock.

This was announced on TV by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

According to our latest intelligence, the enemy is now actively acquiring night vision devices — sights, thermal imagers, binoculars — in order to actively conduct combat operations at night. This is an attempt to exhaust our forces and resources so that these assaults are constant. If the assault lasts 25-30 minutes, then there are 30-35 assaults per daylight hour. Now we see that the assaults will continue even at night. Nazar Voloshyn Spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces

According to him, the enemy does not take into account the large losses during such assaults, trying at all costs to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region.

The enemy has conducted 28 assault operations in the Vremiv direction over the past 24 hours. Despite the losses, the enemy is eager to capture Velika Novosilka and take control of the Donetsk region at any cost in order to reach the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region. We are trying to repel these assaults and wedges, stabilize the line of combat contact, and ensure that the enemy suffers the greatest possible losses.

In the last 24 hours alone, the enemy suffered losses in the Vremiv direction of up to 150 people killed and about a dozen units of military equipment.

Russia loses hundreds of soldiers per day in Donetsk region

This was announced on TV by the spokeswoman for the Luhansk OTU, Anastasia Bobovnikova.

The enemy has recently carried out a number of unsuccessful assaults in the direction of Siversk. The goal of such assaults was to completely occupy the Luhansk region, namely the Belogorivka district, and reach the city of Siversk. Of course, they did not succeed in this, because they were moving across an open field and literally in one day they lost 400 people killed and wounded, three tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, and three BM-21 Grad installations. Share

And at the same time, the enemy was moving across an open field and was destroyed literally on the approaches. According to intelligence, there was such a large number of destroyed personnel that there simply wasn’t enough space in the med company to provide timely assistance to the wounded,” Bobovnikova noted.