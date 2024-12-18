On the hottest Vremiv direction of the front, the Russian army is receiving night vision devices in order to storm the positions of the Defense Forces around the clock.
Points of attention
- The Russian army in the Vremiv direction has started using night vision devices to conduct continuous assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
- The invaders are aiming to exhaust the resources and forces of the Ukrainian army by carrying out active attacks around the clock.
- Recent reports indicate that the Russian Federation has incurred substantial losses, including over 150 soldiers killed and multiple military vehicles destroyed in the Vremiv direction within 24 hours.
The invaders are planning to attack around the clock in the Vremiv direction
This was announced on TV by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
According to him, the enemy does not take into account the large losses during such assaults, trying at all costs to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region.
The enemy has conducted 28 assault operations in the Vremiv direction over the past 24 hours. Despite the losses, the enemy is eager to capture Velika Novosilka and take control of the Donetsk region at any cost in order to reach the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region. We are trying to repel these assaults and wedges, stabilize the line of combat contact, and ensure that the enemy suffers the greatest possible losses.
In the last 24 hours alone, the enemy suffered losses in the Vremiv direction of up to 150 people killed and about a dozen units of military equipment.
Russia loses hundreds of soldiers per day in Donetsk region
This was announced on TV by the spokeswoman for the Luhansk OTU, Anastasia Bobovnikova.
And at the same time, the enemy was moving across an open field and was destroyed literally on the approaches. According to intelligence, there was such a large number of destroyed personnel that there simply wasn’t enough space in the med company to provide timely assistance to the wounded,” Bobovnikova noted.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-