General Staff: AFU have destroyed over 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on December 16, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out 24 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 30 CABs. In addition, the Russians used 570 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out over 3,700 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Kucherivka, Zagryzove, and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Lymansky direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Vyshneve, Novoyehorivka, Terny, Hryhorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Terny, in the Serebryansky forest, and in the direction of Cherneschyna. All clashes have already ended.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked seven times during the day in the areas of Belogorivka, Verkhnokamyansk, Ivano-Daryny, Spirny, and Siversk. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six clashes have currently been recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovy Yar, and Stupochy, which were successfully repulsed by our soldiers.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces 11 times. The main efforts of the offensive were concentrated by the invaders near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.