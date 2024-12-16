General Staff: AFU have destroyed over 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory. In total, 226 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on December 16.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled multiple enemy attacks and destroyed over 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction alone on December 16.
- The Russian side has intensified its aggression, utilizing air strikes, kamikaze drones, and heavy shelling to target Ukrainian military positions and settlements.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to actively engage in operations across various directions, ensuring the defense of their territory and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
- The Defense Forces have reported the elimination of 1,070 Russian invaders in a single day, along with the destruction of numerous enemy tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other military equipment.
- Continuous clashes and ongoing battles depict the severity of the conflict, with Ukrainian forces demonstrating resilience and determination in the face of the Russian invasion.
Current situation on the front on December 16
Operational information as of 10:00 PM on December 16, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian invaders carried out 24 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using 30 CABs. In addition, the Russians used 570 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out over 3,700 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Kucherivka, Zagryzove, and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.
In the Lymansky direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Vyshneve, Novoyehorivka, Terny, Hryhorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Terny, in the Serebryansky forest, and in the direction of Cherneschyna. All clashes have already ended.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked seven times during the day in the areas of Belogorivka, Verkhnokamyansk, Ivano-Daryny, Spirny, and Siversk. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, six clashes have currently been recorded near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovy Yar, and Stupochy, which were successfully repulsed by our soldiers.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces 11 times. The main efforts of the offensive were concentrated by the invaders near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
Since the beginning of this day, the Russians have tried to break through our defenses 46 times in the Pokrovsk direction near the settlements of Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Novoolenivka, Pishchane, and Ukrainka. Eight clashes are ongoing so far.
The enemy is suffering significant losses — today, more than 320 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 114 of them — irretrievably. Two units of automotive equipment and one enemy anti-aircraft gun were also destroyed.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked our positions 29 times near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhovo, and Yantarne, and ten clashes are ongoing.
In the Vremiv direction, the invaders carried out 22 offensive actions near Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolny, Novy Komar, Neskuchny, Uspenivka, Sukhye Yaly, Blagodatny, Makarivka, and Novodarivka. Five clashes continue to this day.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked four times in the Novoandreyevka area. Air strikes by the NARs targeted Novoandreyevka, Lobkove, Zaliznychne, Gulyai Pole, and Novopil.
In the Dnieper direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their operation in Kursk , where the enemy carried out 72 assaults on Ukrainian units' positions during the day, and five clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 6 airstrikes with 12 anti-aircraft missiles and carried out 293 shellings.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,070 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,563 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,736 (+29) units,
artillery systems — 21,151 (+23) units,
MLRS — 1,256 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1,025 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,372 (+16) units,
cruise missiles — 2,943 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,480 (+82) units,
special equipment — 3,650 (+2) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-