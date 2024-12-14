General Staff: there have been 166 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. To date, 166 combat clashes have occurred.
Current situation on the front on December 14
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/14/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, the communities of the settlements of Huta Studenetska, Galahanivka, Berylivka, Mykolaivka, Tymonovichi in Chernihiv region; Dmytrivka in Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire. An airstrike was carried out on the settlement of Oleksandrivka in Chernihiv region.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Lozovaya area.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Zelenyy Hay, Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Nadiya, Makiivka, and Terny during the day. Three clashes are still ongoing.
The occupying forces continue to search for weak spots in our defenses near Verkhnokamyanske, Bilogorivka, Spirny, Viyimka, and Berestovoye in the Siversk direction. The defense forces have successfully repelled eight enemy attacks, three clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes with four guided bombs on the Siversk and Hryhorivka areas.
In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled five enemy assaults in the area of the Toretsk settlement. In addition, the enemy launched six airstrikes on the areas of the Krymske and Petrivka settlements.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 19 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud and Novoolenivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelling 17 enemy attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes with two guided bombs in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka and Novaya Poltavka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 28 times towards the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zorya, Kurakhovo, Lysivka, Yelizavetivka, Hannivka, and Uspenivka. Nineteen attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed.
In the Vremivka direction, the enemy tried 19 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Trudove, Veselyi Gai, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar, Novoandreyevka; so far, 11 clashes have taken place, in addition, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the areas of Temyrivka and Novopol.
In the Hulyai Pole direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles on the Hulyai Pole area.
Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were hit by aerial guided bombs in the Orikhiv direction.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles on the Mykolaivka area.
In the Kursk direction, 45 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, 26 of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs and carried out 212 artillery attacks on Russian settlements and the positions of our defenders.
What is known about the losses of the Russian occupiers?
personnel — about 761,160 (+140) people were eliminated;
tanks — 9539 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 19,675 units;
artillery systems — 21,102 (+24) units;
MLRS — 1253 units;
air defense systems — 1023 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 2,229 (+53) units;
cruise missiles — 2861 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,217 (+40) units;
special equipment — 3644 (+2) units.
Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck one personnel concentration area, two command posts, one UAV ground control station, and another important enemy facility, the General Staff added.
