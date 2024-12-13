The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel

The situation on the front remains tense, but over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,390 Russian invaders, as well as a considerable amount of equipment.
Points of attention
- The total combat losses of the Russian army in manpower have crossed the mark of 760 thousand.
- During December 12, there were 210 clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.
- The Russian army continues to carry out airstrikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and Ukrainian civilians.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 13, 2024
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 12/13/24 were approximately:
personnel — about 760120 (+1390) people,
tanks — 9537 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,675 (+31) units,
artillery systems — 21,078 (+6) units,
MLRS — 1253 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1023 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20176 (+65),
cruise missiles — 2,861 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,177 (+50) units,
special equipment — 3,642 (+0) units.
What is known about the situation on the front on December 12-13?
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, there have been 210 clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.
It is also indicated that the Russian army carried out 35 airstrikes on positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements, dropping 69 missiles.
In total, the enemy carried out 4,170 attacks, 103 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
It is also worth noting that on December 12, Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-