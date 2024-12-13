The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of Russian army personnel

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of December 13, 2024
Читати українською

The situation on the front remains tense, but over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate 1,390 Russian invaders, as well as a considerable amount of equipment.

Points of attention

  • The total combat losses of the Russian army in manpower have crossed the mark of 760 thousand.
  • During December 12, there were 210 clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.
  • The Russian army continues to carry out airstrikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and Ukrainian civilians.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 13, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 12/13/24 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 760120 (+1390) people,

  • tanks — 9537 (+5) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 19,675 (+31) units,

  • artillery systems — 21,078 (+6) units,

  • MLRS — 1253 (+0) units,

  • air defense systems — 1023 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20176 (+65),

  • cruise missiles — 2,861 (+0) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,177 (+50) units,

  • special equipment — 3,642 (+0) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation on the front on December 12-13?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, there have been 210 clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.

It is also indicated that the Russian army carried out 35 airstrikes on positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements, dropping 69 missiles.

In total, the enemy carried out 4,170 attacks, 103 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Loknya, Bilovody, Basivka, Tatarka, Vysoka Yaruga, Lozova, Hoptivka, Tsupivka, Lyptsi, Velyki Prokhody, Vovchansk, Krymske, Ulakly, Bahatyr, Komar, Mala Tokmachka, and Stepnohirsk, the report says.

It is also worth noting that on December 12, Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How to quickly end the war. Zelenskyi named one clear step
Patriot systems can save Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How long will Ukraine last without US help. The Ministry of Finance announced a clear forecast
What are the prospects for Ukraine without US assistance?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine. What Trump decided
Trump shared his vision of a future "truce" with Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?