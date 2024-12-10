How to quickly end the war. Zelenskyi named one clear step

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, only 10-12 Patriot systems are capable of providing full protection of the airspace of Ukraine and making the continuation of the war "pointless" for Russia.

Patriot systems can save Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded the allies that more air defense systems are needed to save the lives of Ukrainians.

Everyone understands that 10-12 additional Patriot systems for Ukraine will provide us with life and make the war meaningless for Putin... If the sky is protected, no anti-aircraft missiles (guided air bombs. — ed.), ballistic missiles will hit the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine — hospitals, schools, universities. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state asked Kyiv's allies to finance Patriot for Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi frankly admits that he does not understand why this decision has not been adopted yet, because Ukraine's partners have the opportunities and funds for this.

One and a half billion is worth one system. Please take this money from Russian assets. It will cost 30 billion, but it will be able to completely, permanently close our sky. And that's it, Zelenskyi explained. Share

NATO has already made a decision on air defense for Ukraine

Recently, Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Kyiv's request to supply a significant number of air defense systems for the protection of nuclear and other critical infrastructure was positively received by the members of the bloc.

It is important to understand that this topic was the main topic during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on December 3.

We discussed what to do so that Ukraine gets (additional systems) air defense to protect its critical infrastructure, — said Rutte. Share

According to him, this is a very difficult task, since the systems available in the Alliance countries are distributed and perform certain tasks.

Despite this, there is currently a clear agreement that the partners will support Ukraine.