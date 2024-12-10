How to quickly end the war. Zelenskyi named one clear step
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

How to quickly end the war. Zelenskyi named one clear step

Patriot systems can save Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, only 10-12 Patriot systems are capable of providing full protection of the airspace of Ukraine and making the continuation of the war "pointless" for Russia.

Points of attention

  • Only 10-12 Patriot systems are capable of ending a war.
  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for additional air defense systems to save the lives of Ukrainians.
  • Deciding on air defense systems for Ukraine is a major task that NATO and Kyiv's allies are working on.

Patriot systems can save Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded the allies that more air defense systems are needed to save the lives of Ukrainians.

Everyone understands that 10-12 additional Patriot systems for Ukraine will provide us with life and make the war meaningless for Putin... If the sky is protected, no anti-aircraft missiles (guided air bombs. — ed.), ballistic missiles will hit the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine — hospitals, schools, universities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state asked Kyiv's allies to finance Patriot for Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi frankly admits that he does not understand why this decision has not been adopted yet, because Ukraine's partners have the opportunities and funds for this.

One and a half billion is worth one system. Please take this money from Russian assets. It will cost 30 billion, but it will be able to completely, permanently close our sky. And that's it, Zelenskyi explained.

NATO has already made a decision on air defense for Ukraine

Recently, Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Kyiv's request to supply a significant number of air defense systems for the protection of nuclear and other critical infrastructure was positively received by the members of the bloc.

It is important to understand that this topic was the main topic during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on December 3.

We discussed what to do so that Ukraine gets (additional systems) air defense to protect its critical infrastructure, — said Rutte.

According to him, this is a very difficult task, since the systems available in the Alliance countries are distributed and perform certain tasks.

Despite this, there is currently a clear agreement that the partners will support Ukraine.

All those systems that can be provided to Ukraine will be provided.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump issued a warning to Ukraine after talks with Zelenskyi
Trump partially revealed his plans
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Terrible reality. Zelensky announced revenge for the Russian army
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine is creating more and more of its own weapons

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?