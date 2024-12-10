According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, only 10-12 Patriot systems are capable of providing full protection of the airspace of Ukraine and making the continuation of the war "pointless" for Russia.
Patriot systems can save Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded the allies that more air defense systems are needed to save the lives of Ukrainians.
Against this background, the head of state asked Kyiv's allies to finance Patriot for Ukraine at the expense of Russian assets.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi frankly admits that he does not understand why this decision has not been adopted yet, because Ukraine's partners have the opportunities and funds for this.
NATO has already made a decision on air defense for Ukraine
Recently, Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Kyiv's request to supply a significant number of air defense systems for the protection of nuclear and other critical infrastructure was positively received by the members of the bloc.
It is important to understand that this topic was the main topic during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council on December 3.
According to him, this is a very difficult task, since the systems available in the Alliance countries are distributed and perform certain tasks.
Despite this, there is currently a clear agreement that the partners will support Ukraine.
