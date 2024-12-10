Terrible reality. Zelensky announced revenge for the Russian army
Ukraine
Terrible reality. Zelensky announced revenge for the Russian army

Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine is creating more and more of its own weapons
On December 10, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi promised that soon the Ukrainian long-range Neptune missile would become a terrifying reality for the Russian invaders.

  • Ukraine produces its own military equipment: more and more attention is paid to missiles and drones.
  • President Zelensky officially confirmed the successful tests of Ukrainian weapons samples, for example, the new Ruta missile.
  • Learn more about the "Peklo" drone missile.

Ukraine is creating more and more of its own weapons

During the presentation of the National Prize of Ukraine named after Boris Paton, the president officially confirmed that the Palyanitsa missile has entered serial production.

In addition, he emphasized that the "Peklo" drone rocket successfully underwent its first combat use.

As you know, Ukrainian defenders recently received the first batch of the specified weapons.

Successful tests of the new Ruta missile are underway. The long-range "Neptune" will soon become a terrifying reality for the invaders. This also applies to our drones. Horus scout, Vampire and Heavy Shot night bombers, Kolibri and Kamik FPV drones, Darts FPV aircraft, our long-range capabilities — drones such as Lutyy, Fire Point-1, your other developments , our other Ukrainian achievements. All this is Ukrainian production.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, all this is already being actively used: both at the front and in the enemy's rear as well.

Zelensky is convinced that Ukrainian developments will definitely contribute to the return of just peace to the country.

What is currently known about the "Peklo" drone missile

On December 6, on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the president handed over the first batch of the newest "Peklo" drone missiles to Ukrainian soldiers.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

They have a range of 700 km and a speed of 700 km per hour.

These Ukrainian drone missiles have proven to be effective and affordable weapons compared to their Russian counterparts.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

"Hell" missile drone. Our, Ukrainian weapons, which have already been confirmed for combat use. The first batch was handed over to our Defense Forces. Now the task is to increase production and application. Thank you to everyone involved in our defense production, whose contribution helps Ukraine to fight.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

