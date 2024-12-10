Terrible reality. Zelensky announced revenge for the Russian army

On December 10, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi promised that soon the Ukrainian long-range Neptune missile would become a terrifying reality for the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Ukraine produces its own military equipment: more and more attention is paid to missiles and drones.
- President Zelensky officially confirmed the successful tests of Ukrainian weapons samples, for example, the new Ruta missile.
- Learn more about the "Peklo" drone missile.
Ukraine is creating more and more of its own weapons
During the presentation of the National Prize of Ukraine named after Boris Paton, the president officially confirmed that the Palyanitsa missile has entered serial production.
In addition, he emphasized that the "Peklo" drone rocket successfully underwent its first combat use.
As you know, Ukrainian defenders recently received the first batch of the specified weapons.
According to the head of state, all this is already being actively used: both at the front and in the enemy's rear as well.
Zelensky is convinced that Ukrainian developments will definitely contribute to the return of just peace to the country.
What is currently known about the "Peklo" drone missile
On December 6, on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the president handed over the first batch of the newest "Peklo" drone missiles to Ukrainian soldiers.
They have a range of 700 km and a speed of 700 km per hour.
These Ukrainian drone missiles have proven to be effective and affordable weapons compared to their Russian counterparts.
