Russian attack on Zaporozhye — at least 3 people were killed

On December 10, the Russian invaders hit Zaporozhye again. According to the latest data, three civilians in the city were killed and another 14 were injured.
Points of attention
- Another 8 civilians may be under the rubble.
- Zelensky expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and talked about the rescue operation on the spot.
- The President called on the world community to support Ukraine and strengthen its air defense.
Zelensky reacted to Russia's new attack
According to the President of Ukraine, a rescue operation is currently underway in Zaporizhzhia after a brutal Russian missile strike.
According to representatives of local authorities, at least 8 people are under the rubble of a building destroyed as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.
In addition, the Russian occupiers destroyed an office building, damaged a medical center, and ordinary urban buildings.
Zelensky publicly appealed to Ukraine's allies
As the head of state emphasized, the new strike from the aggressor country of the Russian Federation proves that it is necessary to immediately increase the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense.
According to him, the issue lies exclusively in political decisions.
