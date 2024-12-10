Russian attack on Zaporozhye — at least 3 people were killed

On December 10, the Russian invaders hit Zaporozhye again. According to the latest data, three civilians in the city were killed and another 14 were injured.

Zelensky reacted to Russia's new attack

According to the President of Ukraine, a rescue operation is currently underway in Zaporizhzhia after a brutal Russian missile strike.

Currently, three dead people are known. My condolences to the families and loved ones. At least 14 people were injured. Everyone is provided with the necessary assistance. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to representatives of local authorities, at least 8 people are under the rubble of a building destroyed as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, the Russian occupiers destroyed an office building, damaged a medical center, and ordinary urban buildings.

The maximum is being done for rescue, all services are involved, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelensky publicly appealed to Ukraine's allies

As the head of state emphasized, the new strike from the aggressor country of the Russian Federation proves that it is necessary to immediately increase the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense.

The world has enough systems to do that. We forwarded all requests regarding air defense to partners: both regarding "patriots" and other systems that can be effective in protecting life, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

According to him, the issue lies exclusively in political decisions.