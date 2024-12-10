The Russian army withdrew up to 150,000 soldiers at once to 3 directions of the front

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic military group, said that the Russian army is currently actively concentrating about 150,000 troops on three front lines.

How the situation in the east of Ukraine is developing

According to Voloshyn, the forces and means of the three Russian military groups "Center", "South" and "East" are taking part in the active offensive at once on three tactical directions — Pokrovsky, Kurakhivskyi and Vremivskyi.

This is a total of about 150,000 personnel in three areas, the spokesman emphasized.

According to the latest data, the enemy has concentrated more than 70,000 troops in the Pokrovsky direction, about 35-36,000 in the Kurakhivskyi direction, and about 40,000 in the Vremivskyi direction.

However, even against this background, the Russian invaders suffer massive losses as they try to advance.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army lost more than 35,000 killed and wounded in the eastern operational zone in the past month alone, and over 8,000 enemy casualties last week.

What is happening in the Kurakhiv direction

As of December 10, Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully hold back the offensive of the occupiers.

The Russian army is doing everything possible to level the defense line, because this will give the enemy an opportunity to regroup and withdraw some units for recovery.

And then to concentrate them for the further offensive on this part of the front, as well as on the Pokrovsky direction, — notes Voloshyn.

In addition, the soldiers of the Russian Federation do not stop trying to break through to the outskirts of Kurakhovo. They actively attack the city to take control of it.