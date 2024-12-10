Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the beginning of the government's implementation of an experimental project that will allow issuing a number of services and benefits for the Ukrainian military using the "Action" application.

What is known about the launch of new benefits and services for military personnel in Diya

The decision we are making today is the digitization of services for active and former military personnel and their families, the head of government noted. Share

Action

In particular, servicemen will be able to use "Action" to issue:

the status of a person with a disability due to the war;

- monetary assistance to the wounded;

- appointment of a disability pension;

- provision of means of rehabilitation;

- housing and communal benefits;

- services provided by the state to families of fallen soldiers.

We remove obstacles, speed up processes, give people the opportunity to exercise their rights without red tape and bureaucracy, Shmyhal emphasized. Share

What is known about the possibility of receiving a thousand winter benefits without using the "Diya" application

The head of the government, Denys Shmyhal, noted that Ukrainians who do not use the "Action" application will also be able to receive one thousand hryvnias of winter support with the help of banks that have joined this campaign.

From now on, partner banks are joining the program. This option is aimed at older people who do not use Diya, as well as at guardians of minor children. It is enough to contact the bank, write a statement, and the financial institution will open a special account for the person, where the funds will go, Shmyhal stressed. Share

According to the prime minister, currently more than 6 million applications for receiving thousand hryvnias under the "Winter is Support" program have been submitted through "Diya", and the number is constantly increasing.

The funds can be used until the end of 2025, in particular, for medicines, payment of communal, medical, educational services, or donated to the Armed Forces.