Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the beginning of the government's implementation of an experimental project that will allow issuing a number of services and benefits for the Ukrainian military using the "Action" application.
What is known about the launch of new benefits and services for military personnel in Diya
In particular, servicemen will be able to use "Action" to issue:
the status of a person with a disability due to the war;
- monetary assistance to the wounded;
- appointment of a disability pension;
- provision of means of rehabilitation;
- housing and communal benefits;
- services provided by the state to families of fallen soldiers.
What is known about the possibility of receiving a thousand winter benefits without using the "Diya" application
The head of the government, Denys Shmyhal, noted that Ukrainians who do not use the "Action" application will also be able to receive one thousand hryvnias of winter support with the help of banks that have joined this campaign.
According to the prime minister, currently more than 6 million applications for receiving thousand hryvnias under the "Winter is Support" program have been submitted through "Diya", and the number is constantly increasing.
The funds can be used until the end of 2025, in particular, for medicines, payment of communal, medical, educational services, or donated to the Armed Forces.
