Ukraine was the first in the world to launch an online marriage procedure. How to get married in Diya

Ukraine became the first country in the world to launch a full cycle of marriage online. Now, Ukrainians can become husband and wife by completing all the necessary steps in the “Diya” application.

In Ukraine, you can get married through "Diya"

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced that this service is already available to Ukrainians. It was previously beta tested.

We are launching an online marriage in "Diya". Only in Ukraine you can go through the full cycle of marriage — from submitting an application, marriage online to a certificate in the application. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Digital Transformation

Couples no longer need to travel anywhere and collect documents. It is enough to make a few clicks in "Diya".

Distance will no longer be an obstacle for Ukrainians who want to get married.

Thanks to online marriage, military personnel and couples who are far from each other will be able to get married despite the circumstances, the distance between cities or even countries, Fedorov wrote. Share

In the application, Ukrainian women will be able to solve the problem with the surname: keep their own, take their husband's or make it double.

The process of getting married through "Diya" takes up to 30 minutes.

An electronic certificate will appear immediately after the procedure, and a paper document will arrive by mail later.

In “Diya”, you can not only get married, but also propose.

Fedorov wrote that online marriage is the basis for digitalization of other services that will soon appear in the application. However, he did not give specific examples.

How to get married in “Diya”

In the updated version of the application, the new service will appear in the "Services" tab. Instructions for concluding a marriage online:

select the item "Marriage online";

click "Make an offer", your partner will receive a message on the messenger;

the spouse must respond within 14 days from the moment of the proposal;

within 12 hours after answering "Yes", each partner must provide personal data;

choose a date for the ceremony from those suggested by the system.