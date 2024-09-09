Ukraine was the first in the world to launch an online marriage procedure. How to get married in Diya

Ukraine became the first country in the world to launch a full cycle of marriage online. Now, Ukrainians can become husband and wife by completing all the necessary steps in the “Diya” application.
Points of attention
- Ukraine was the first in the world to launch an online marriage procedure through the “Diya” application.
- The full cycle of marriage — from filing an application to obtaining a certificate — is possible without leaving home.
- Online marriage solves the problem of distance and allows you to get married even while performing military duty or staying in another country.
- The online marriage procedure takes only 30 minutes, after which the electronic certificate will be issued immediately, and the paper document will arrive by mail.
- In the "Diya" application, you can also make a marriage proposal.
In Ukraine, you can get married through "Diya"
The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced that this service is already available to Ukrainians. It was previously beta tested.
Couples no longer need to travel anywhere and collect documents. It is enough to make a few clicks in "Diya".
Distance will no longer be an obstacle for Ukrainians who want to get married.
In the application, Ukrainian women will be able to solve the problem with the surname: keep their own, take their husband's or make it double.
The process of getting married through "Diya" takes up to 30 minutes.
An electronic certificate will appear immediately after the procedure, and a paper document will arrive by mail later.
In “Diya”, you can not only get married, but also propose.
Fedorov wrote that online marriage is the basis for digitalization of other services that will soon appear in the application. However, he did not give specific examples.
How to get married in “Diya”
In the updated version of the application, the new service will appear in the "Services" tab. Instructions for concluding a marriage online:
select the item "Marriage online";
click "Make an offer", your partner will receive a message on the messenger;
the spouse must respond within 14 days from the moment of the proposal;
within 12 hours after answering "Yes", each partner must provide personal data;
choose a date for the ceremony from those suggested by the system.
On the day of the wedding, you need to go online so that an employee of the Digital DRATS certifies the marriage. The procedure lasts about 30 minutes.