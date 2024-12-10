The DIU showed the "stuffing" of the Russian "Molniya" and "Phoenix" drones — photo

Russia is actively using Molniya and Phoenix attack and reconnaissance drones in the war against Ukraine. However, their effectiveness largely depends on imported components, mainly produced in China, the USA, Switzerland and other countries.
What is known about the Russian UAVs "Molniya" and "Phoenix"
As reported by GUR, the "Molniya" drone has a range of up to 40 km and can carry a warhead weighing up to 5 kg. It is launched from a special catapult, and control is provided by the operator, which makes it similar to FPV drones.
In addition to attacks on military targets, "Lightning" is regularly used to attack civilian infrastructure. In November, such drones struck a residential building and a shopping center in Kharkiv, as a result of which civilians were injured. This indicates their use for terror against the population.
According to GUR, the design of the drone is simple, and the main components are made in China. Among them:
SpeedyBee flight controllers,
FATJAY electric motors,
Caddx cameras.
Elements from the Chinese companies Huayi Microelectronics and Trex Technologies were also discovered. Swiss STMicroelectronics microcontrollers, American Vishay converters and Japanese Rubycon capacitors are used in key systems.
Instead, the Phoenix is a reconnaissance drone that is positioned as an improved version of the Orlan-10. Its electronic "stuffing" also includes imported components, including:
details from the USA , Switzerland , China , the Netherlands and Taiwan ,
seven key systems contain components from the Swiss company STMicroelectronics .
The Russian Federation massively launches "plywood drones" in Ukraine
As noted in Ukrainian intelligence, the "parody" is one of the main decoy drones that the aggressor uses en masse in air attacks.
On November 10, 2024, two such drones fell on the territory of Moldova.
It is noted that these UAVs do not have a combat unit. They are much smaller and cheaper than the Shahed-136/Geranium-2, but due to the Lüneberg lens they mimic them in radar.
The "parody" flight controller module contains components manufactured by companies from China (Ebyte, Jiashan Jinchang Electron, Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology), USA (Texas Instruments, Cypress Semiconductor, InvenSense), Switzerland (STMicroelectronics) and Taiwan (SONiX Technology).
