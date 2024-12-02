Ukraine develops drones to intercept Russian "shaheeds"

Ukraine actively uses drones with a flight range of up to 1,800 km. Drones capable of intercepting "Shakhed" with the help of artificial intelligence are also currently being developed.
Ukraine plans to increase the use of AI-based UAVs
As the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported, Ukraine has strike drones capable of covering distances of up to 1,800 km, and is actively developing autonomous technologies.
Fedorov also confirmed that Ukraine is working on drones to intercept "Shakhed" and other long-range attack UAVs, which Russia uses during night attacks on Ukrainian cities.
It is noted that this year Ukraine purchased 1.6 million drones, of which 1.3 million have already been delivered. Among them are inexpensive FPV drones equipped with cameras for precise remote control.
According to Fedorov, ten companies constantly compete in public procurement, offering products based on artificial intelligence.
What is known about the long-range drones with which GUR attacks the military facilities of the Russian Federation
According to the GUR, among the stages of preparation of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs):
analysis of the target and the approach to them;
analysis of enemy anti-aircraft defenses (ADF), as well as means of radio-electronic warfare;
In general, since the beginning of a full-scale war, the use of attack UAVs has undergone serious changes.
