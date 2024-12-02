Ukraine develops drones to intercept Russian "shaheeds"
Ukraine develops drones to intercept Russian "shaheeds"

Ukraine develops drones to intercept Russian "shaheeds"
Source:  Reuters

Ukraine actively uses drones with a flight range of up to 1,800 km. Drones capable of intercepting "Shakhed" with the help of artificial intelligence are also currently being developed.

  • Ukraine is actively developing drones with artificial intelligence to intercept "Shakhed" and other Russian attack UAVs.
  • It is planned to increase the use of drones with the function of targeting and autonomous technologies in military operations.
  • Ukraine has strike drones capable of covering distances of up to 1,800 km, and already uses dozens of its own AI systems.
  • State purchases of Ukrainian drones based on artificial intelligence confirm interest in the latest technologies in the defense industry.
  • The Ukrainian military is improving and effectively using long-range drones to strike enemy military targets.

Ukraine plans to increase the use of AI-based UAVs

As the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported, Ukraine has strike drones capable of covering distances of up to 1,800 km, and is actively developing autonomous technologies.

I think next year we will see a significant increase in the number of autonomous drones with targeting capabilities. A swarm of drones may be used for the first time, though not on a massive scale. This is just the beginning.

Fedorov also confirmed that Ukraine is working on drones to intercept "Shakhed" and other long-range attack UAVs, which Russia uses during night attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine already uses dozens of its own AI systems that allow drones to reach targets without the participation of a pilot, even in conditions of complex electronic protection. AI plays a role, but communication and launching drones for long-range strikes remain key."

It is noted that this year Ukraine purchased 1.6 million drones, of which 1.3 million have already been delivered. Among them are inexpensive FPV drones equipped with cameras for precise remote control.

According to Fedorov, ten companies constantly compete in public procurement, offering products based on artificial intelligence.

What is known about the long-range drones with which GUR attacks the military facilities of the Russian Federation

According to the GUR, among the stages of preparation of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs):

  • analysis of the target and the approach to them;

  • analysis of enemy anti-aircraft defenses (ADF), as well as means of radio-electronic warfare;

It has been extremely difficult to do this for the last year, but it still works, said the commander of the group of long-range UAV operators of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In general, since the beginning of a full-scale war, the use of attack UAVs has undergone serious changes.

We are the group that was the first to launch almost all long-range drones and those that came before them. We can see the dynamics - now we can hit targets 2,000 km away, - said the unnamed commander of the group of long-range UAV operators of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

