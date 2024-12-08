The head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielus Landsbergis, said that the overthrow of the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's regime indicates that Ukraine can defeat Russia.
Points of attention
- The reaction of Gabrielus Landsbergis and Kaya Kallas to the situation in Syria appeared.
- The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania called on the world not to be afraid of Russia anymore.
- The Czech government made fun of Bashar Assad and Vladimir Putin.
In Lithuania, they believe that Russia can be defeated
According to Landsbergis, the news from Syria confirms the thesis that the aggressor country can be overcome.
Against this background, the diplomat urged the international community not to be afraid of the "bear" in Ukraine or elsewhere, where it causes chaos.
It is worth noting that the head of Estonian diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, also reacted to the overthrow of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria.
She emphasized that she sees in it the weakness of Russia and Iran.
The Czech Republic mocked Assad and Putin
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala draws attention to the fact that the bet of the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad on the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, failed.
According to him, official Prague is closely monitoring the situation in Syria.
In addition, he called on Czech citizens to leave the country.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-