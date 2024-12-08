The head of Lithuanian diplomacy, Gabrielus Landsbergis, said that the overthrow of the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's regime indicates that Ukraine can defeat Russia.

In Lithuania, they believe that Russia can be defeated

According to Landsbergis, the news from Syria confirms the thesis that the aggressor country can be overcome.

The example of Syria shows that Russia can be driven out, and it will return home. The Baltics were right — the West is strong enough to win. Gabrielus Landsbergis Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Against this background, the diplomat urged the international community not to be afraid of the "bear" in Ukraine or elsewhere, where it causes chaos.

It is worth noting that the head of Estonian diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, also reacted to the overthrow of Bashar Assad's regime in Syria.

She emphasized that she sees in it the weakness of Russia and Iran.

I am in close contact with ministers from the region. The process of rebuilding Syria will be long and difficult, and all parties must be ready for constructive cooperation, — wrote the head of diplomacy of the European Union.

The Czech Republic mocked Assad and Putin

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala draws attention to the fact that the bet of the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad on the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, failed.

According to him, official Prague is closely monitoring the situation in Syria.

It is obvious that Assad's bet on Russia ultimately did not pay off. We wish Syria stability and freedom, not chaos or the rule of terrorists, Fiala emphasized.

In addition, he called on Czech citizens to leave the country.