Israel struck air bases in Syria

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on targets in southern Syria. In particular, ammunition depots and airbases were attacked.

According to local sources, Israeli air strikes were carried out in the areas of Daraa and Suwayda provinces, located near the Israeli border, as well as on the Mezze air base, near Damascus.

Among the main targets of the strikes were:

ammunition and weapons warehouses at the Khalkhalah Air Base in Suwayd,

several sites in Daraa province,

Mezze Air Base near the capital of Syria.

Official representatives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not yet commented on these events. At the same time, photos showing columns of smoke at the sites of the strikes are being circulated on social networks.

#شام #عاجل :: غارات جوية اسرائيلية تستهدف عدة مواقع في الجنوب السوري وأيضا في مطار المزة العسكري، تستهدف بغالبها مستودعات للذخيرة والأسلحة. pic.twitter.com/KvZnksRQ5p — شبكة شام الإخبارية (@ShaamNetwork) December 8, 2024

What preceded it

A little over a week ago, the rebels launched a successful offensive in Syria against the regime of Bashar al-Assad. Already on December 8, the rebels declared the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad.

Earlier, the rebels claimed to have entered the capital and taken control of the Sednaya military prison north of Damascus.

In 2017, Amnesty International published a report claiming that about 13,000 people were hanged in Sednai.

We celebrate together with the Syrian people the news of the release of our prisoners, their release from shackles and the announcement of the end of the era of injustice in Sedna prison, — said the rebels. Share

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he remains in the country and is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an "interim government" that may include opposition figures.

In his video message, he said that he would go to his office the next morning to continue his duties. The politician emphasized that the government is open to dialogue with the opposition and is ready to transfer the functions of the transitional government to it.