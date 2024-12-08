Israel has deployed its troops in the buffer zone on the border with Syria
Category
World
Publication date

Israel has deployed its troops in the buffer zone on the border with Syria

IDF
Israel has deployed its troops in the buffer zone on the border with Syria
Читати українською

Israeli troops took up positions in the buffer zone and several other sections of the border with Syria. This happened after the Syrian rebels entered Damascus.

Points of attention

  • Israel has deployed troops on the border with Syria in accordance with the statement to ensure the safety of citizens and residents of the Golan Heights.
  • Syrian rebels have entered Damascus, declaring the city free from tyrant Bashar al-Assad.
  • Joy and celebration in the streets of Damascus and Mohammed al-Jalali's readiness to hand over power to the interim government from the opposition.
  • The rebels announced the release of prisoners from the Sednaya prison, where about 13,000 people were hanged earlier, according to Amnesty International.
  • Information about the departure of the dictator Assad on a Russian plane and a possible plane crash remains at the level of sworn information.

Israel confirmed the introduction of troops into the buffer zone on the border with Syria

The Israel Defense Forces noted that such actions are aimed at ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens and residents of the Golan Heights.

We emphasize that the IDF does not interfere in Syria's internal affairs. However, the army will continue to take necessary measures to maintain security in the buffer zone, as well as to protect Israel and its civilian population, the statement said.

The Syrian opposition entered the capital Damascus

We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad, — declared the rebels on December 8.

Earlier, the rebels claimed to have entered the capital and taken control of the Sednaya military prison north of Damascus.

In 2017, Amnesty International published a report claiming that about 13,000 people were hanged in Sednai.

We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of the release of our prisoners, their release from shackles and the announcement of the end of the era of injustice in Sedna prison, — said the rebels.

Residents of Damascus took to the streets to celebrate the arrival of Syrian rebels.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he remains in the country and is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an "interim government" that may include opposition figures.

In his video message, he said that he would go to his office the next morning to continue his duties. The politician emphasized that the government is open to dialogue with the opposition and is ready to transfer the functions of the transitional government to it.

Instead, according to Western media reports, dictator Assad flew out of Damascus on a Russian plane. It is assumed that he may have died in a plane crash.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden predicted the fall of the Assad regime in Syria — when exactly
Assad
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrian rebels announced the capture of Damascus — Assad fled the capital
Syrian rebels announced the capture of Damascus — Assad fled the capital
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrian dictator Assad could have died in a plane crash — his plane disappeared
Syrian dictator Assad could have died in a plane crash — his plane disappeared

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?