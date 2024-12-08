Israel has deployed its troops in the buffer zone on the border with Syria

Israeli troops took up positions in the buffer zone and several other sections of the border with Syria. This happened after the Syrian rebels entered Damascus.

Israel confirmed the introduction of troops into the buffer zone on the border with Syria

The Israel Defense Forces noted that such actions are aimed at ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens and residents of the Golan Heights.

We emphasize that the IDF does not interfere in Syria's internal affairs. However, the army will continue to take necessary measures to maintain security in the buffer zone, as well as to protect Israel and its civilian population, the statement said.

The Syrian opposition entered the capital Damascus

We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad, — declared the rebels on December 8.

Earlier, the rebels claimed to have entered the capital and taken control of the Sednaya military prison north of Damascus.

In 2017, Amnesty International published a report claiming that about 13,000 people were hanged in Sednai.

We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of the release of our prisoners, their release from shackles and the announcement of the end of the era of injustice in Sedna prison, — said the rebels.

Residents of Damascus took to the streets to celebrate the arrival of Syrian rebels.

People in Damascus have taken to the streets to celebrate the fall of the Assad regime.

pic.twitter.com/yKT5ORlv7x — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 8, 2024

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he remains in the country and is ready to facilitate the transfer of powers to an "interim government" that may include opposition figures.

In his video message, he said that he would go to his office the next morning to continue his duties. The politician emphasized that the government is open to dialogue with the opposition and is ready to transfer the functions of the transitional government to it.

Instead, according to Western media reports, dictator Assad flew out of Damascus on a Russian plane. It is assumed that he may have died in a plane crash.