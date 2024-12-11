How long will Ukraine last without US help. The Ministry of Finance announced a clear forecast

According to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, Ukraine has enough funds and weapons to continue to contain Russia during the first half of 2025, even if the US withdraws support from Kyiv.

What are the prospects for Ukraine without US assistance?

The minister does not hide that the possible termination of American support is a serious challenge for Ukraine's defense capability, but not an inevitable collapse.

We must have a plan to create the necessary conditions for cooperation with the new administration. It is in the natural interests of Ukraine to build trust for cooperation. I think that this should be a priority strategy for both Ukraine and Europe. Serhii Marchenko Head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

According to the head of the department, in order to cope with the uncertainty regarding the continuation of assistance, Ukraine must use time "very wisely."

In addition, it is imperative to prepare for negotiations with Donald Trump's team, which is returning to the White House.

Ukraine still has the resources to fight

Serhii Marchenko emphasized that we have enough funds, weapons, as well as missiles and artillery shells to resist at least until the first half of 2025.

We will ensure sufficient budget allocations for the purchase of ammunition and necessary military equipment in 2025, — added the head of the Ministry of Finance.

The minister also drew attention to the fact that, as of today, Ukraine receives the necessary weapons from the USA.