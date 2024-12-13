General Staff: The AFU have repelled 131 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/13/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling — the settlements of Khrinivka, Tymonovichi, Nova Huta, Velyka Pysarivka, and Vyntorivka were affected. The enemy carried out airstrikes with KABs on Turya and Malaya Rybitsa.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked five times in the Chasov Yar area.

Our defenders repelled one assault in the area of Belogorivka in the Siversk direction. The enemy dropped a KAB on Siversk.

In the Lyman direction, enemy units do not stop attacking in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Zelenyy Gay, Shyykivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Torske, Dibrova and Hryhorivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers in this direction have already repelled ten out of nineteen enemy attacks. Fighting continues. The enemy fired on Serhiivka with anti-tank guided missiles.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction six times. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy assaults near Kolisnykovka, Boguslavka, and Lozova.

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists near Vovchansk attempted to conduct offensive operations, one clash is ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Granov and Vovchanske Khutor with KABs.

Currently, there have been seven enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction . The enemy was active in the Toretsk and Diliivka areas. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, two attacks have been stopped, five clashes are ongoing.

The hottest today is in the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day the invaders have already carried out 32 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Pishchane and Pushkin. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, repelled 23 attacks. Nine clashes are ongoing.

There are 18 clashes in the Kurakhiv direction , with the invaders most actively trying to advance in the areas of Stary Terni, Sontsivka, Zori, Kurakhovo, Dalny, Dachny, Hannivka, and Uspenivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Vremiv direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 29 times near the settlements of Trudove, Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopolske, Sukhi Yaly, Blagodatne, Storozhevo, Neskuchne, Makarivka, and Novodarivka, ten clashes are still ongoing.

In the Dnieper direction, the occupier made one unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops.