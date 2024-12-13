General Staff: The AFU have repelled 131 assaults by the Russian army

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 131 times. It is most active in the Pokrovsky and Vremovsky directions, where it has carried out almost half of all attacks.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 131 attacks by the Russian army, with the enemy showing no signs of stopping its advance into Ukrainian territory.
- Multiple fronts, including Pokrovsky and Vremovsky, are experiencing heightened enemy activity, with ongoing clashes and attacks in several areas.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided detailed operational information on the Russian invasion, highlighting the continuous artillery shelling and airstrikes on border areas.
- Significant combat losses have been reported for the Russian army since the beginning of the conflict, including personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and more.
- The ongoing conflict showcases the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian defenders as they face repeated assaults and continue to repel enemy attacks across multiple directions.
Current information on the front on December 13
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/13/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling — the settlements of Khrinivka, Tymonovichi, Nova Huta, Velyka Pysarivka, and Vyntorivka were affected. The enemy carried out airstrikes with KABs on Turya and Malaya Rybitsa.
Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists near Vovchansk attempted to conduct offensive operations, one clash is ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Granov and Vovchanske Khutor with KABs.
The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction six times. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy assaults near Kolisnykovka, Boguslavka, and Lozova.
In the Lyman direction, enemy units do not stop attacking in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Zelenyy Gay, Shyykivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Torske, Dibrova and Hryhorivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers in this direction have already repelled ten out of nineteen enemy attacks. Fighting continues. The enemy fired on Serhiivka with anti-tank guided missiles.
Our defenders repelled one assault in the area of Belogorivka in the Siversk direction. The enemy dropped a KAB on Siversk.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked five times in the Chasov Yar area.
Currently, there have been seven enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction . The enemy was active in the Toretsk and Diliivka areas. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, two attacks have been stopped, five clashes are ongoing.
The hottest today is in the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day the invaders have already carried out 32 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Pishchane and Pushkin. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, repelled 23 attacks. Nine clashes are ongoing.
There are 18 clashes in the Kurakhiv direction , with the invaders most actively trying to advance in the areas of Stary Terni, Sontsivka, Zori, Kurakhovo, Dalny, Dachny, Hannivka, and Uspenivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.
In the Vremiv direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 29 times near the settlements of Trudove, Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopolske, Sukhi Yaly, Blagodatne, Storozhevo, Neskuchne, Makarivka, and Novodarivka, ten clashes are still ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, the occupier made one unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops.
In Kurshchyna, our defenders have repelled nine attacks by invaders today, and five more clashes are ongoing.
Losses of the Russian army as of December 13, 2024
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 12/13/24 were approximately:
personnel — about 760120 (+1390) people,
tanks — 9537 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,675 (+31) units,
artillery systems — 21,078 (+6) units,
MLRS — 1253 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1023 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20176 (+65),
cruise missiles — 2,861 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,177 (+50) units,
special equipment — 3,642 (+0) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-