General Staff: about 30 skirmishes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat clashes took place at the front. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians.

Current situation at the front on December 11

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 11/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repulsed four attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hlyboke, Liptsi, Staritsa, and one combat clash is ongoing near Vovchansk.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 11 times during the day in the areas of Zapadny, Pischany, Lozova and Zagryzovo, currently there are seven skirmishes.

In the Lymansky direction, 21 combat clashes took place near Tverdokhlibovo, Druzhelyubivka, Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Torsky and in Serebryansky forest. Until now, five clashes are ongoing in this direction.

On the Siverskyi direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the area of the village of Verkhnokamianske.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been two skirmishes in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk direction , which were successfully repulsed by the Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked four times in the Toretsk areas. Three attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders, one clash is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy dropped 3 KAB on the settlements of Krymske and Petrivka.

High activity of the enemy is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Combat clashes of varying intensity started twenty-eight times today. Fighting is currently ongoing in the Shevchenko, Pishchane, Novotroitske, Novooleksiivka, Novy Trud, Dachenske and Lysivka areas. 12 enemy attacks were repulsed near Myrolyubivka, Promeny and Pokrovsk.

A difficult situation remains in the Kurakhiv direction. Near Sontsivka, Stary Terny, Dachensky, Zori, Kurakhovo, Dachnoy, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka, Hanivka, Antonivka, and Uspenivka, 19 enemy assaults were repelled, our defenders steadfastly repulsed nine more skirmishes, which continue until now.

In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor attacked 26 times in the vicinity of Trudovoy, Kostyantynopolsky, Suhy Yaliv, Blagodatny, and Novodarivka, two skirmishes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy bombarded the settlements of Komar and Rozlyv with ten guided aerial bombs.

One enemy attack was successfully repelled by our defenders in the area of the settlement of Novodanilivka in the Orihiv direction . In addition, the Defense Forces shot down one guided air missile in the area of the settlement of Svitloghirske.

In the Dnieper direction, since the beginning of the day, there has been one skirmish in the area of Kozatskyi Island. The enemy had no success.

In the Kursk direction today, our defenders repelled 15 enemy assaults, six of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy fired 182 artillery shells at populated areas of the region and the positions of our defenders.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: