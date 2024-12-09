General Staff: there have been 102 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 09/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery fire on Vidrodenivske, Kharkiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, three skirmishes took place near Hlyboky and Vovchansk, one enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice during the day to advance to our positions in the Lozova and Zagryzovo areas, one attack was successfully repulsed, the battle continues.

In the Lyman direction, ten combat clashes took place near Grekivka, Zeleny Gayu, Nadia, Makiivka, Torsky, and Yampolivka. Six clashes continue so far.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked six times in the Toretsk and Nelipivka districts. Four attacks were successfully repulsed by our defenders, two clashes are ongoing.