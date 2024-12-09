General Staff: there have been 102 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day on December 9, 102 combat clashes took place at the front. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians.
Points of attention
- A total of 102 combat clashes have taken place between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army, with the defenders of Ukraine successfully holding the lines and striking back at the Russian troops.
- The Russian invaders suffered significant losses, with 1,220 casualties reported in a single day along with the destruction of large quantities of military equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
- The operational information provided by the General Staff details the ongoing clashes in various directions, such as Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv, Vremivsk, Dnieper, and Kurshchyna, highlighting the high activity of the enemy forces.
- The Ukrainian units have successfully repelled multiple attacks across different directions, showcasing the resilience and determination of the defenders in the face of continued aggression from the Russian Army.
- The destruction of a significant number of Russian invaders and military equipment underscores the intensity of the conflict and the ongoing efforts of the AFU to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine against foreign aggression.
Current situation at the front on December 9
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 09/12/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation launched artillery fire on Vidrodenivske, Kharkiv region.
In the Kharkiv direction, three skirmishes took place near Hlyboky and Vovchansk, one enemy attack is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried twice during the day to advance to our positions in the Lozova and Zagryzovo areas, one attack was successfully repulsed, the battle continues.
In the Lyman direction, ten combat clashes took place near Grekivka, Zeleny Gayu, Nadia, Makiivka, Torsky, and Yampolivka. Six clashes continue so far.
In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked six times in the Toretsk and Nelipivka districts. Four attacks were successfully repulsed by our defenders, two clashes are ongoing.
High activity of the enemy is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity started 29 times today. Ukrainian units repelled 24 attacks near Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promeny, Dachenskyi, Chumatskyi and Shevchenko.
A difficult situation remains in the Kurakhiv direction. 16 assaults were repulsed near Sontsivka, Stary Thorny, Zori, Dalniy, Dachny and Kurakhovo, nine clashes are still ongoing.
In the direction of Vremivsk, the aggressor attacked 14 times in the direction of Konstantinopol, Novosilka and near Storozhevo, five battles are currently taking place. Enemy aircraft attacked Constantinople with anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Dnieper direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions three times. They were repulsed and suffered losses.
In Kurshchyna, Ukrainian defenders repulsed six attacks by the invaders, and nine clashes have already been recorded so far.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,220 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,519 (+0) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,589 (+18) units,
artillery systems — 21,061 (+3) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,023 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,093 (+22) units,
cruise missiles — 2,859 (+2) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,989 (+24) units,
special equipment — 3,636 (+1) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-