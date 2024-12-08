The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 Russian soldiers and 36 BBMs per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 753,370 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,460 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9,519 (+5) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 19,571 (+36) units;

artillery systems — 21,058 (+3) units;

RSZV — 1253 units;

air defense equipment — 1,023 (+1) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,071 (+29) units;

cruise missiles — 2,857 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 30,965 (+17) units;

special equipment — 3635 (+2) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 182 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

Nine attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupyansk direction in the past day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Masyutivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnikivka, and Zeleny Gayu.

The enemy attacked 22 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Tverdokhlibovo, Kopanok, Bohuslavka, Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Zarichny Terny, Yampolivka, Druzhelyubivka and in Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made seven attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochka and Bila Hora.

Last day, seven combat clashes took place in the direction of Toretsk near the settlements of Toretsk, Dilyivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, during the past day, our defenders stopped 35 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the districts of Promeny, Lysivka, Dachensky, Pushkino, Zori, Grodivka, Sukhoi Yar, Myrnograd, Zhovto, Novy Trud, and Novotroitsky.