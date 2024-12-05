Umerov promised to supply 30,000 DeepStrike attack drones for the Armed Forces — when exactly

In 2025, more than 30,000 DeepStrike attack drones will be delivered to the needs of the Armed Forces. Part of these UAVs were financed by international partners, investing in the Ukrainian defense and industrial complex.

Umerov promises 30,000 DeepStrike attack drones for the Armed Forces

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov, these drones of the new generation are capable of operating autonomously at long distances and hitting enemy targets with high accuracy.

Umerov also noted that the Ministry of Defense continues to increase investments in the development of high-tech systems.

This not only meets the needs of the front, but also supports the defense industry, creates jobs and develops Ukrainian technologies. We demonstrate to the world: Ukraine is capable of innovation and technological independence. Even in times of war, we develop state-of-the-art production, strengthening our defense capabilities. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

How many drones are contracted for 2024-2025

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, in 10 months of 2024, the agency, together with the Ministry of Digital, contracted 1.6 million drones of various types for a total amount of over UAH 114 billion.

They said that out of this volume, suppliers have already completed an order for 1.28 million BpLA worth more than UAH 81 billion. At the same time, another 366,940 drones are scheduled to be delivered by the end of the year.

For 2025, the Ministry of Defense together with the Ministry of Digital has contracted 155,205 units of unmanned aerial vehicles for the amount of UAH 32.33 billion. In total, for 2024-2025, 1.8 million drones for the amount of almost UAH 147 billion have already been contracted.

Production of drones in Ukraine

The Ministry of Statistics reported that over the past two years, the production of drones in Ukraine has scaled 100 times. If two years ago, when the "Drone Army" project was launched, there were 7 manufacturers from which the state could purchase UAVs, today there are 87 of them.

On September 21, Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov said that in 2025, Ukraine plans to produce several million drones in order not to give Russia advantages in this direction.

On October 1, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that by the end of this year, Ukraine plans to produce 1.5 million drones, and Zelenskyi said at the International Forum of Defense Industries that Ukrainians can produce 4 million drones annually.