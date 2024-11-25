Drones used to attack military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were shown at the GUR — a video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence is capable of hitting targets at a distance of 2,000 kilometers. It is noted that the preparation of long-range drones is carried out in several stages.

  • Ukrainian intelligence is capable of hitting military targets at a distance of 2,000 kilometers with the help of long-range drones.
  • Drone training includes analysis of targets, enemy anti-aircraft and electronic warfare capabilities.
  • GUR shock drones have already undergone major changes, capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 2,000 km.
  • The attack on an oil depot in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation was carried out by long-range kamikaze drones, causing a series of explosions and a fire.

What is known about the long-range drones with which GUR attacks the military facilities of the Russian Federation

According to the GUR, among the stages of preparation of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs):

  • analysis of the target and the approach to them;

  • analysis of enemy anti-aircraft defenses (ADF), as well as means of radio-electronic warfare;

It has been extremely difficult to do this for the last year, but it still works, said the commander of the group of long-range UAV operators of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In general, since the beginning of a full-scale war, the use of attack UAVs has undergone serious changes.

We are the group that was the first to launch almost all long-range drones and those that came before them. We can see the dynamics — now we can hit targets at 2,000 km, — said the unnamed commander of the group of long-range UAV operators of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

What is known about the GUR attack on an oil depot in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation

According to the sources, around 00:30 on November 25, a series of explosions and a fire started at the object due to the strikes of kamikaze drones.

The video of eyewitnesses from the Russian public shows the unsuccessful attempts of the Russian air defense to repel the UAV attack.

The object of the attack was the oil depot of JSC "Kaluganaftoprodukt", which participates in ensuring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

As reported by rosZMI with reference to sources at JSC Kaluganaftoprodukt in Kaluga, 4 oil storage tanks were damaged as a result of the UAV attack.

On the night of November 24-25, at least 8 drones attacked the JSC Kaluganaftoprodukt oil depot on Hrabtsivskyi Shosse in Kaluga. 4 fuel tanks were damaged, a fire broke out. There are no casualties.

