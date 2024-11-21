In the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a missile attack together with the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system against a platoon of Russian invaders who were practicing tactical medicine skills.
Points of attention
- Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a missile attack on a Russian training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- The attack targeted a platoon of Russian invaders practicing tactical medicine skills on temporarily captured territory.
- The invaders suffered losses in killed and seriously wounded during the attack by Ukrainian scouts.
- Local residents in the Russian Federation observed thick black smoke and heard loud explosions following the successful hit by Ukrainian scouts on the command post of the 'Sevier' troop group.
- The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reasserted its commitment to responding to any criminal actions against the Ukrainian people with adequate retribution.
DIU attacked the Russian training ground
A platoon of Russian invaders gathered in the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region to practice tactical medicine and evacuation skills at the training ground.
A powerful "cotton" rang out in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation
In the city of Gubkin, Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian scouts successfully hit the command post of the "Sevier" troop group of the occupying army.
As noted in the GUR, local residents observed thick black smoke, smelled it, and heard loud explosions.
The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be an adequate and fair retribution for every crime committed against the Ukrainian people.
