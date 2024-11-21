In the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a missile attack together with the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system against a platoon of Russian invaders who were practicing tactical medicine skills.

DIU attacked the Russian training ground

A platoon of Russian invaders gathered in the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region to practice tactical medicine and evacuation skills at the training ground.

The invaders did not pass the exam — the platoon of Russians suffered losses in killed and seriously wounded, whom, however, no one was in a hurry to save. Share

A powerful "cotton" rang out in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

In the city of Gubkin, Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian scouts successfully hit the command post of the "Sevier" troop group of the occupying army.

As noted in the GUR, local residents observed thick black smoke, smelled it, and heard loud explosions.