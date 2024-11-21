Watch: DIU soldiers hit the Russian training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: DIU soldiers hit the Russian training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

In the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a missile attack together with the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system against a platoon of Russian invaders who were practicing tactical medicine skills.

Points of attention

  • Soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a missile attack on a Russian training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region.
  • The attack targeted a platoon of Russian invaders practicing tactical medicine skills on temporarily captured territory.
  • The invaders suffered losses in killed and seriously wounded during the attack by Ukrainian scouts.
  • Local residents in the Russian Federation observed thick black smoke and heard loud explosions following the successful hit by Ukrainian scouts on the command post of the 'Sevier' troop group.
  • The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reasserted its commitment to responding to any criminal actions against the Ukrainian people with adequate retribution.

DIU attacked the Russian training ground

A platoon of Russian invaders gathered in the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region to practice tactical medicine and evacuation skills at the training ground.

The invaders did not pass the exam — the platoon of Russians suffered losses in killed and seriously wounded, whom, however, no one was in a hurry to save.

A powerful "cotton" rang out in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

In the city of Gubkin, Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian scouts successfully hit the command post of the "Sevier" troop group of the occupying army.

As noted in the GUR, local residents observed thick black smoke, smelled it, and heard loud explosions.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be an adequate and fair retribution for every crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU estimated the number of Х-101 missiles in service with the Russian army
cruise missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU announced a powerful action by the resistance forces in the occupied territories
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Resistance in the occupied territories
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The GUR hit the command post of the "Sevier" troop group in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The GUR hit the command post of the "Sevier" troop group in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?