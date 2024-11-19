According to the representatives of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the movement of resistance to the Russian occupiers carried out a powerful action on the territory of Crimea and Donbas.

What is known about the action of the resistance forces in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia

It is noted that in Sevastopol, Feodosia, Semenivtsi, Yevpatoria, Shtolkin, as well as in Yenakiyiv and other temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities, leaflets with the symbols of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appeared.

This is another signal to the invaders — the citizens of Ukraine acted and will act during the occupation, because they will never accept maddened foreigners on their land. The enslavers from Moscow and their collaborators must remember that there will be a just retribution for every crime committed against Ukrainians, the DIU stressed. Share

What is known about the activity of the resistance movement on the territory of Russia

As of today, thousands of partisans are operating on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia. Their number is constantly growing. This was told by the deputy commander of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion with the call sign "Caesar".

According to "Caesar", as of today, the most numerous and effective is the resistance structure of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion.

In addition, independent partisan networks are also actively operating on the territory of the aggressor country.

The deputy commander of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" draws attention to the fact that there are also Russians who are not partisans, but cooperate with Russian volunteer forces fighting on the side of Ukraine.

As "Caesar" notes, among them are representatives of Russia's security apparatus and the administrative corps. In general, we are talking about thousands of partisans in the Russian Federation.