According to the representatives of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the movement of resistance to the Russian occupiers carried out a powerful action on the territory of Crimea and Donbas.
Points of attention
- The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed a powerful campaign by the Ukrainian resistance movement in Crimea and Donbas.
- The Ukrainian citizens under occupation are determined to resist the invaders, as evidenced by leaflets with the symbols of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in various occupied cities.
- Thousands of partisans are operating in the Russian Federation, with the 'Freedom of Russia' Legion being the most numerous and effective resistance structure.
- Collaborators with Russian volunteer forces fighting on Ukraine's side, including representatives of Russia's security apparatus, are also present in the resistance movement.
- The Ukrainian resistance movement continues to send a strong message to the occupiers, emphasizing that there will be a just retribution for every crime committed against Ukrainians.
What is known about the action of the resistance forces in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia
It is noted that in Sevastopol, Feodosia, Semenivtsi, Yevpatoria, Shtolkin, as well as in Yenakiyiv and other temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities, leaflets with the symbols of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appeared.
What is known about the activity of the resistance movement on the territory of Russia
As of today, thousands of partisans are operating on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia. Their number is constantly growing. This was told by the deputy commander of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion with the call sign "Caesar".
According to "Caesar", as of today, the most numerous and effective is the resistance structure of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion.
In addition, independent partisan networks are also actively operating on the territory of the aggressor country.
The deputy commander of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" draws attention to the fact that there are also Russians who are not partisans, but cooperate with Russian volunteer forces fighting on the side of Ukraine.
As "Caesar" notes, among them are representatives of Russia's security apparatus and the administrative corps. In general, we are talking about thousands of partisans in the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-