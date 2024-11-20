The GUR hit the command post of the "Sevier" troop group in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation — video

In the city of Gubkin, Belgorod Region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian scouts successfully hit the command post of the "Sevier" troop group of the occupying army.

A powerful "cotton" rang out in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

As noted in the GUR, local residents observed thick black smoke, smelled it, and heard loud explosions.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be an adequate and fair retribution for every crime committed against the Ukrainian people. Share

Drones attacked the GRAU plant and arsenal in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation

On the night of November 19, drones attacked a plant in the Belgorod region, as well as the arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate in the Novgorod region.

As Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, reported, an EFKO factory was attacked in the Belgorod region.

This factory publicly makes food products, but in reality it also makes cargo drones that are used by the Russian army for military purposes.

Also, UAVs attacked the 13th arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces near the village of Kotovo in the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, which is approximately 680 km from the border with Ukraine.