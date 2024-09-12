GUR allowed a freight train to derail in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation — sources

On September 10, 2024, in the Belgord region of Russia, mining and detonation was carried out on the railway section "Stary Oskol - Valuyki" as a result of a joint operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Sources in Ukrainian intelligence informed Online.ua about this.
Points of attention
- A joint operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the SSO of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: mining and detonation of a freight train.
- As a result of the explosion of the railway track, 11 wagons and the locomotive of the freight train derailed and overturned.
- Work on weakening the aggressor state and paralyzing the railway artery in the Belgorod region.
What is known about the undermining of the GUR railway near Belgorod
According to the sources, as a result of the successful operation, a cargo train that provided the logistical needs of the army of the aggressor state was derailed.
After the explosion of the railway track, 11 wagons and the locomotive of the freight train derailed and overturned.
What preceded it
On September 11, in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which borders Ukraine, a freight train derailed after an explosion on the railway.
As the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported, as a result of illegal interference in the operation of railway transport, a locomotive and several empty wagons of a freight train derailed. There are no casualties.
According to the Russian official, currently passenger trains passing through this section have been allowed to detour.
RosZMI noted that the incident on the railway occurred after the explosion.
The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that the locomotive of the freight train and 11 wagons went down. Based on this fact, a case was opened under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist attack that caused significant property damage).
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-