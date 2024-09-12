GUR allowed a freight train to derail in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation — sources

On September 10, 2024, in the Belgord region of Russia, mining and detonation was carried out on the railway section "Stary Oskol - Valuyki" as a result of a joint operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Sources in Ukrainian intelligence informed Online.ua about this.

What is known about the undermining of the GUR railway near Belgorod

According to the sources, as a result of the successful operation, a cargo train that provided the logistical needs of the army of the aggressor state was derailed.

After the explosion of the railway track, 11 wagons and the locomotive of the freight train derailed and overturned.

Photo — from open sources

Photo — from open sources

The indicated railway artery is paralyzed, a number of trains have been cancelled. Work on weakening the aggressor state of Russia is ongoing, Ukrainian intelligence sources concluded Share

What preceded it

On September 11, in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which borders Ukraine, a freight train derailed after an explosion on the railway.

As the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported, as a result of illegal interference in the operation of railway transport, a locomotive and several empty wagons of a freight train derailed. There are no casualties.

According to the Russian official, currently passenger trains passing through this section have been allowed to detour.

RosZMI noted that the incident on the railway occurred after the explosion.