Video shows freight train with fuel burning near Volgograd in Russia

In the Volgograd region of Russia, a drone, probably, attacked a freight train carrying fuel in tanks. A number of cars derailed. There was an explosion and a fire broke out.

On the night of May 14, a large-scale fire occurred on the railway near Volgograd.

This is reported by Russian propagandists.

The incident happened near the Kotluban station around one in the morning local time.

As a result of the alleged UAV strike, one tank exploded and two fuel wagons caught fire. Oil spilled on the ground and the grass caught fire.

In total, 9 cars derailed. The cause of the accident was officially recognised as the intervention of outsiders.

There were no injuries, the fire was extinguished in 2 hours.

Air attacks in Russia

Recently, constant drone attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, as well as mysterious explosions and fires have been recorded in various regions of Russia.

On the night of May 13, Lipetsk region was attacked by drones. A fire broke out at one of the power stations in the region.

Also that night, drones attacked the Belgorod region. The destruction of the infrastructure has been recorded, there are victims.