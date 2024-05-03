Video shows large-scale fire at Moscow's factory

What is known about the fire in Moscow

According to the Russian media, a building of an artificial stone factory caught fire in the east of Moscow. The area of the fire is 2.500 square metres.

Intense burning occurred on the first, second and third floors of the building, as well as on its roof. Aviation was called in to extinguish the fire.

Later, it turned out that the fire in the production shop on Burakov Street could have been started by the construction company's competitors. The damage is estimated at over 100 million rubles (870,000 GBP).

According to him, the workshop was used to produce thermal panels. At the same time, the Mosbuild exhibition is due to take place in Moscow in the next few days, where the company planned to present a new technology for the production of these panels. The new developments would make it possible to reduce the cost and speed up the construction process by using a new material.

The new material (thermocrete) could revolutionise the construction market and seriously undermine the position of the monolithic concrete and aerated concrete industries. Therefore, the company's representatives believe that the arson was organised by competitors who were also to participate in the upcoming exhibition, Russian media reported. Share

Representatives of the company say that the burned-out premises contained materials, equipment, as well as development documentation and the materials themselves. The preliminary damage from the fire is more than 100 million rubles (870,000 GBP).

Enterprises are burning down more often in Russia

For example, on 16 April, a fire broke out in Moscow at the Avangard plant, which produces ammunition for the S-300.

According to published reports, the fire at the Avangard plant in Moscow spread to an area of 50 square metres. However, it was contained by firefighters who arrived to help.

Preliminarily, the open fire was contained around 18.00. The fire is likely to have started in workshop 12, located on Klara Tsetkin street in Moscow, at around 17:00. Rescuers took an hour to contain the fire, but not eliminate it.